CONWAY — Selectmen are forming a committee to explore options for public bathrooms in North Conway following the passage of Article 22, which called for spending $399,000 to build them.
Selectmen also took non-voting residents to task for their apparent apathy.
Voting on Article 22 was initially tied 581-581. Approximately 19 percent of registered voters cast ballots on April 12, according to town officials.
On Monday, following a 2½-hour recount, Town Clerk Louise Inkell reported the results of Article 22, which called for spending $399,000 on public bathrooms in North Conway: 582 yes votes to 581 no votes. The vote will stand unless it’s upended in a Superior Court appeal. There is a five-day window to do so.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first time selectmen had met since the vote. During public comment, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey reacted to resident Bill Marvel’s comments about the low voter turnout. A total of 1,219 people voted, or just under 19 percent.
“Shame on the voters that didn’t come out to vote,” said Seavey.
But, she said, “The vote was for it (bathrooms), and that’s what we all have to stand up and support. She said many people have come up to her to complain about the result. “I’m saying, ‘Did you vote?’ And they said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Then tell it to somebody who cares.’”
Chairman David Weathers mentioned the 54 ballots that were left blank, and resident Linda Burns later added that if people come to vote, they should vote on the entire ballot.
Seavey said a committee should be formed to study options for the public bathrooms and she would be happy to serve on it.
Selectman Steve Porter also volunteered for the committee. He made the motion for the committee to consist of seven people, including two selectmen, incoming Town Manager John Eastman, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and three voters who were in support of the bathrooms.
Porter said the town needs to get going on the process and shouldn’t wait for the five-day appeal window to close. The motion passed 5-0.
Before the vote, Selectman Carl Thibodeau suggested the bathrooms should be built and maintained without the money raised by the article because so many people voted against it. He said for example they chould use American Rescue Act funds to build the bathrooms and install parking meters in North Conway.
“I think parking meters would not only fund the construction, they would also fund the ongoing maintenance issues that are going to be associated with this,” said Thibodeau.
Town Manager Tom Holmes added he may be able to get funding through the Northern Borders Commission.
Selectman John Colbath said members of the business community should also have a seat on the committee. He liked the idea of getting other funding to reduce the amount of taxpayer money needed for the bathroom project.
Then selectmen and Holmes, and town Executive Secretary Krista Day discussed how to solicit the volunteers. Colbath added that not everyone in town has been following the issue and so the committee seats need to be advertised.
“There are people who have asked me what the bathroom issue is,” said Colbath. “They don’t know what’s going on. I told them there’s a recount going on (and they reply) ‘Recount of what?’”
Chairman David Weathers interjected, “Unbelievable.”
Municipal Budget Committee members Marvel and Jim LeFebvre spoke during the public comment period. They were official observers during the recount, which means they had the authority to protest any ballot and have the board of recount take a vote.
The town Board of Recount comprises Town Moderator Chris Meier, Inkell and the board of selectmen: chair David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter.
LeFebvre encouraged selectmen to consider adding members who might have opposed the bathrooms because such people may have valuable insight.
“I believe more people than you would believe can have the ability to separate what they believe from the outcome,” said LeFebvre. “If the outcome is 582 to 581, the winning side is obvious.”
Marvel voiced his belief that the town doesn’t need to move forward with the public bathrooms which he said were asked for by “private enterprise to solve a problem that was created by public enterprise.”
Resident Quentin Lewis also spoke, in response to Burns mentioned the length of the ballot, which had 39 articles.
“So I don’t think it’s that difficult to imagine if somebody doesn’t understand this issue at all,” said Lewis. “I don’t chide people for not voting on any one thing when there are (38 articles).”
The Sun asked if the warrant could be shortened, and Holmes replied that some capital reserve articles probably could be consolidated.
Porter called the lack of turnout “disturbing.” And Thibodeau, who won re-election during the same election in April, said, “You can’t fix apathy.”
