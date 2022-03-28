CONWAY — Clear differences on such things as short-term rentals and town hiring emerged between incumbent Selectman Carl Thibodeau and his challenger, Joe Mosca, during a face-off at a town hall held March 17 at the North Conway Community Center.
The Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee hosted the event, which attracted an audience of about 20. Attendees included state Reps. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) as well as congressional candidate Julian Acciard of Derry.
Thibodeau, a Conway native, has served as a selectman for nine years. Mosca has served nine years on the municipal budget committee. He is currently on the school board.
Voters will choose between the two men at the polls April 12.
STRs have been a hot topic in town for years. Last year, the town took STR owner Scott Kudrick to court, saying that zoning prohibited non-owner-occupied STRs in residential areas. However, a judge sided with Kudrick. The town is appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
A business owner in Conway Village, Thibodeau has long championed allowing a regulated short-term rental market in town and he did so again Thursday.
"I voted against the original lawsuit, I voted against the appeal, I voted against not allowing homeless veterans and their spouses to stay in short term rentals and be supported by the town," said Thibodeau in his opening remarks.
"Pretty much everything that has gone on with short-term rentals, I have voted against except allowing them in the of town of Conway, which I voted for," he said.
In contrast, Mosca said he was in favor of the board's decision to appeal.
"I think that was the will of the people when they said they did not want short-term rentals," said Mosca. "I think that's the only way to go."
Another difference between the candidates came out when moderator Steven Steiner read a question someone submitted by email .
The question asked about selectmen's decision to promote longtime recreation director John Eastman to town manager this coming summer after the current town manager retires. The questioner asked if selectmen should have posted the position.
"Something that I think we should be doing is posting every single job," said Mosca. "Town manager is probably one of the most important jobs, and we should be looking for the best candidate out there."
Thibodeau said the board chose not to post the town manager position anywhere but in house and did the same when they replaced Town Manager Earl Sires with the current town manager, Tom Holmes, who previously served as town assessor.
Thibodeau said the search for a new town planner last year (with Jamel Torres replacing the retiring Tom Irving) took six months and was an "arduous process."
However, he said, with the town manager position, selectmen saw no reason to do a lengthy search when they had a candidate in Eastman who was "eminently qualified" and who had worked for the town for about 30 years. Thibodeau said this experience is important because Conway has a complex town government that is divided into numerous precincts and districts.
"He understands the players, he knows the district, he knows how the government is structured and how it's laid out," Thibodeau said of Eastman.
There was some nuance in the answers the candidates gave when asked Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Mike DiGregorio about COVID-19 restrictions.
Mosca said the mask mandate was "the way to go" in terms of the school district.
"I got sick with COVID, and I wouldn't want anybody to go through what I went through," said Mosca.
For Thibodeau, who runs a hardware store and several other businesses, this deserved a two-part answer. He said private businesses should have the right to determine whether to require masks or not, but he agreed with mask mandates in the public sector as at the town and school level.
However, after "the science" indicated masks should be optional, Thibodeau said he "was the first one to say 'make it voluntary, put a sign in the window (of town hall) that says if you like to wear a mask for your protection and those of others, please do so."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.