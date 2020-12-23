CONWAY — The traditional New Year's Eve fireworks display will take place in North Conway’s Schouler Park starting at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 as all say goodbye (and good riddance) to the pandemic year of 2020.
Attendees will be encouraged to watch from the safety of their vehicles. Those who do want to gather in the park are being advised to practice safe social distancing, staying with their family groups and wearing masks, according to Community Celebrations Committee officials.
Community Celebrations presents fireworks and other local events in partnership with the town of Conway. Community Celebrations pays for the fireworks, which are contracted with Atlas Fireworks, according to John Eastman, director of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
Janice Crawford, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director and a Community Celebrations member, said: “People can certainly stay in their cars and watch the fireworks. It’s an outdoor setting, and there is enough room in the park to practice safe social distancing."
Crawford said the fireworks can be viewed from as far away as West Side Road to the west and Cranmore Mountain Resort to the east, as well as around North Conway.
Eastman, who is in charge of putting on fireworks for New Year’s as well as for the town’s Fourth of July events (which were canceled this year), said Schouler Park is big enough to allow for the smaller crowds that typically attend the New Year’s event.
“I think it will be OK to be in the park," he said. "Not as many people gather there for New Year’s — I have been doing this for the town for 10 years, and I cannot remember more than 100 people, and it looks like 10 because the park is so big. The cold weather is a deterrent usually. We’re just asking them to be socially distant and stay with their family and to wear masks,” said Eastman.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said selectmen discussed fireworks at a prior meeting some months ago.
Meanwhile, at least two local ski resorts that traditionally have presented fireworks on New Year’s Eve won't be doing so. Thomas Prindle, marketing director for King Pine Ski Area, said the family-owned and operated resort will not have its annual torchlight parade and fireworks on Dec. 31.
“For obvious reasons related to recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we’re not scheduling events that may encourage the public (and our staff) to gather in larger groups," Prindle said. "This includes any New Year’s Eve or other usual larger events this season."
At Cranmore Mountain Resort, Marketing Director Becca Deschenes said the North Conway ski area made its decision prior to the start of the season not to host fireworks,
“We will be having our tubing until 6 p.m., and skiing and riding till 8 p.m., but we will not be having our fireworks due to wanting to control the number of people on the mountain and we want people to stay safe,” said Deschenes.
At Bretton Woods, the Omni Mount Washington Resort will have New Year's Eve fireworks but basically for registered guests only.
“We offer limited public space, so we are not encouraging or allowing dinner reservations, but yes, we are doing fireworks,” said Craig Clemmer, the Omni's marketing director.
