CONWAY — Members of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee overwhelmingly support a plan they believe will keep students and staff safe for the 2021-22 school year.
While the plan does not mandate masks to start school Sept. 2, Superintendent Kevin Richard said at last Thursday’s Zoom meeting that given the increased COVID-19 cases statewide and impact the Delta variant is having on children, he would recommend masking to begin the year.
The 13-page plan on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52), is scheduled to go before the full SAU 9 Board for approval Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. The meeting is open to the public.
“Is our recommendation to mask or unmask?,” Richard said at last Thursday's meeting. “Well, it depends on when you ask the question. ... If you were to ask me today ... I would recommend that at this point, today, that yes, masking K-12. Will that change? It may change.”
The Centers for Disase Control on July 27 came out with a recommendation that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in school.
Re-entry committee member Helen Crowell, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School nurse, supports masks to open the school year.
“I was at the Bartlett School Board meeting (Aug. 3), where a small but vocal group of parents were against masking,” she said.
“I think it's really important that first of all, we make a decision, I'm hoping that decision is at least to start with masking the way the numbers are going now, but I think we need to really do a good job of communicating with the parents why we're doing it,” she said.
Conway School Board Chair Joe Lentini supports the plan.
“There's a certain percentage of people that for political reasons will not support masks. So why do we even deal with that? The reality is the plan clearly delineates when we need to be taking more precautions, and when we don't. I support the plan completely, because it covers contingencies," he said.
Crowell added: “Just to clarify, I don't think we should engage with any of the crazy. I think we should just be upfront about what we're doing and why we're doing it."
Crowell’s and Lentini’s comments were not well-received by some parents who tuned into the meeting.
“I find it insulting that, first of all, that the concerns of parents are called political by Mr. Lentini,” Kevin Clifford of Madison said. “Secondly, I don't know who the lady that was speaking, that referred to the crazies."
He added: “In a spirit of inclusion, I would hope that those of you professionals there would refrain from publicly declaring those parents that have concerns and are bringing forth evidence-based peer reviews to the board, and to the committee, which they discount and call them crazy or political.
"I think that this is a very, very serious issue. I think it's something that we've gotten to a state in our society and in our country, where any opposing viewpoints to anything is either considered political, or you're crazy.”
Richard thanked Clifford for his comment.
“Mr. Clifford, I think your point is well-taken. I would remind people that there is discourse out there and we want to be careful about presenting information,” he said. “Our job is to make a recommendation to the SAU 9 Office, and I believe that conversation for the point of productivity should be taken offline.”
Mandy McDonald, family liaison for Conway Elementary and a committee member, said it was unfair of Clifford to “lump” the approximately 50 members on the call with the same label.
“I’m not lumping. I called out to people,” Clifford replied.
“I'll also echo what Mr. Clifford said, with regard to whether it's a political issue,” Bartlett resident Robert Chase said. “It's not. It’s an issue of parents being able to make health decisions for their children.”
Chase added: “I think one of the reasons so many parents aren't happy to have their kids mask is that it's very unclear if the cloth masks do in any way restrict the movement of the COVID-19 coronavirus.”
Chase asked committee member Dr. Rich Laracy of Saco River Medical Group for studies that support masking.
“It's clear with overwhelming evidence in the scientific communit, that masks will help stop the spread of COVID-19, there is no question about that,” Laracy said. “So we have very good scientific evidence that it does. And there is no scientific evidence that it is harmful to people or to children."
Fellow committee member Dr. Wenda Saunders of Memorial Hospital greed.
“When the study just recently on increased CO2 in kids wearing masks came out, that was circulated among our pandemic response committee immediately. When three days later, it was retracted, that was also circulated among our committee. We are looking at the data as it comes out and making that decision on a week-by-week basis," she said.
She added: “But I think that 90 percent of people do feel the preponderance of evidence favors masks.”
Last year, there were 132 positive cases of COVID between the seven SAU 9 schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where they had to go remote due to quarantine or isolation. This did not include entire schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
There were four instances in which an entire school had to go remote for a few days at a time. Kennett Middle School went remote twice, while Kennett High and Josiah Bartlett each went remote once.
As of Tuesday, Carroll County remained in the virus case rating of moderate by the Department of Health and Human Services for the second week in a row.
