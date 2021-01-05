CONWAY — A year ago, the last thing Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche thought he would be doing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was calling families about the spread of a pandemic.
Sadly, that’s just what the longtime educator had to do after a second positive case of coronavirus was determined in his school.
A person tested positive on Dec. 19, leading to 11 people needing to quarantine. On Dec. 24, Biche learned of a second positive test, unrelated to the first one, which led to the need to contact 38 people about having to quarantine.
SAU 9 doesn’t say whether the positive cases it reports are students or staff.
“Making the calls is hard, but being on the other end has got to be worse,” Biche said by phone Tuesday. “People are appreciative to know what’s going on. We try our best to answer their questions.”
He added: “This is just one of those things that we have got to do if we want to have face-to-face school.”
Those were not the last phone calls Biche had to make over the holiday break. Three more positive tests were determined at KMS, but only those three people need to quarantine until Jan. 13.
Meanwhile, two people at Kennett High and one at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School tested positive on Dec. 31 and Dec. 30, respectively.
The 38 people on Dec. 24 successfully quarantined and were able to start 2021 in the classroom on Monday.
“The good news is that we came back to face-to-face instruction (on Monday), but what we’re seeing is some staff have been in close contact (with people who have the virus),” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “We’re glad to be back. Students and staff returning put a little more structure in place for everybody.”
SAU 9 is among roughly 15 percent of colleges and K-12 school systems still offering in-person instruction. “Talking with folks around the state, more are going remote or a hybrid form for another week or two,” said Richard. “I think we’re doing the best we can to continue face-to-face, but it takes a total team effort from the entire community.”
Richard said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days at the schools.
The recent cases bring the overall total to 23 for the seven schools in SAU 9 (Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree, along with Josiah Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School.)
Jackson Grammar is the lone school in SAU 9 yet to report a COVID case.
“One of the key things (of the quarantine) has been that we’re not seeing any positive test coming back,” Biche said.
Richard agreed.
“The good news, if there is any good news,” he said, “at this point in time, it doesn’t appear any of the clusters are connected. They all appear to be singular cases.”
Richard said it is primarily the principals along with school nurses who make the call to families about the need to quarantine. It’s not a message they leave on an answering machine.
“We call into we make contact,” he said. “That’s why sometimes it takes a little bit longer (to send out a letter to the entire school about a positive case).”
Richard and staff have a basic script they follow with the phone calls.
“It’s pretty well scripted out,” he explained, and shared a typical call. “‘We’re calling to inform you that your son/daughter was in close contact with an identified positive case and that they need to go into quarantine for the next 10 days.’ We also recommend that they get a test.”
Richard added: “They can be tough calls, especially on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day where you have to be the bearer of news that their child has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive. I think most people appreciate the call. They want to know. I have to say, people have taken this seriously, which is why we haven’t had more cases.
“With each identified positive case comes the arduous process of contact tracing and determining who needs to be quarantined. This can sometimes mean quarantining an individual, a classroom, multiple classrooms and in some cases an entire school.
“The strain on staffing is tremendous as building leaders balance keeping the cohorts of students small while meeting the needs of those who are being educated remotely.”
Richard on Dec. 8 met with school nurses and local medical officials Dr. Rich Laracy of the Saco River Medical Group, Dr. Wenda Saunders of Memorial Hospital and Julie Hill of White Mountain Community Health about adopting the CDC’s new quarantine guideline of 10 instead of 14 days without any symptoms before a return to school.
He said they decided to go with the new guidelines but noted that “there is no testing out of quarantine” before the 10 days are up.
