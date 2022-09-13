SAU 9 staff vacancies

Superintendent Kevin Richard shared this chart highlighting the current vacancies in SAU 9 this fall with the Conway School Board on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — SAU 9 opened the school year with 32 vacancies, including nine teachers. It's part of a trend across the nation with fewer people entering the education field.

“It’s not just here, it’s everywhere across the state, across the country,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board on Monday night.

