CONWAY — SAU 9 opened the school year with 32 vacancies, including nine teachers. It's part of a trend across the nation with fewer people entering the education field.
“It’s not just here, it’s everywhere across the state, across the country,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board on Monday night.
The Nashua School District had close to 500 positions open in June, Superintendent Garth McKinney told The Eagle Times, many more than usual. Many were for its after-school programs and paraprofessionals.
Nashua is offering signing bonuses to nearly all new hires.
The state’s largest school district, Manchester, is offering $1,000 signing bonuses to paraprofessionals, and $500 more if they stay for a certain length of time.
Richard shared a chart with the Conway board detailing the vacancies the SAU has and the number it had July 1— a total of 94 vacancies.
“I wanted to share this vacancy chart with you just because we’ve heard an awful lot at the national and state and now the local level,” he said.
Thirty-six teachers (12 in special education) were needed July 1, including 24 in the Conway School District, nine in the Bartlett district and three in Jackson.
The picture improved as of Sept. 7, when only nine teachers (three in special education) were needed, including eight in Conway and one in Jackson.
In July, 23 aides were needed, including 20 in Conway; two in Bartlett; and one in Jackson. As of Sept. 7, 14 were still needed — 13 in Conway and one in Jackson.
Seven custodians/bus drivers were needed as of July 1, including five in Conway and one each in Bartlett and Eaton. The number was down to two by Sept. 7, both in Conway.
Ten non-contracted employees were needed on July 1, including four in Conway and Jackson and two in Bartlett. By Sept. 7, five were needed — two each in Conway and Jackson and one person in Bartlett.
Four administrator positions were open July 1 — three in Conway and one in the SAU office. On Sept. 1, there was only the open spot in the SAU 9 office.
Fourteen coaches were needed, all in Conway, on July 1. As of Sept. 7, only a junior varsity girl's soccer position was unfilled.
“There's still about a 30 percent vacancy of positions,” said Richard. “The good news is the number of teachers we need is creeping down. Support staff and paraprofessionals, the shortage really is in the special education area right now. Pam (Stimpson, director of special services) doing double duty, but we are trying to fill those positions.
He added: “What we're going through is consistent with the state and nationally for those positions.”
“How are we for substitute teachers?” board member Ryan Wallace asked.
“Right now, we’re OK," Richard replied.
"The good news is everybody's relatively healthy. The kids have the, you know, the sniffles and the back-to-school colds I think. But as far as staff goes, we're in good shape right now. And good, bad or indifferent, through the pandemic, we did kind of get a lot of people into the schools as substitutes and they've enjoyed staying on,” he said.
"Special ed is our biggest need — we need paraprofessionals," Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High, said by phone on Tuesday.
For the past few years, the state Department of Education has noted a “critical shortage” in the Granite State for teachers of nearly every subject. A critical shortage designation, according to the DOE website, “helps teachers who fill those roles to participate in federal student loan forgiveness programs and get a teaching license more quickly.”
Even before COVID-19 hit, teachers were leaving the profession at an increasing rate. According to an article last month in the New Hampshire Bulletin, “in the late 1980s, annual teacher turnover was 5.6 percent, but it has grown to around 8 percent over the past decade.”
“The number of incoming teachers declined from 275,000 in 2010 to under 200,000 in 2020 and is projected to be under 120,000 by 2025.”
According to the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, “between the 2008-09 and the 2018-19 academic years, the number of people completing a teacher-education program declined by almost a third.”
“I think we’re going to see more and more high school graduates decide that maybe teaching is not the route” they want to take, said Weade James, senior director of development and research at AACTE.
According to federal Title II Higher Education Act reports, “during the 2011-12 school year, 1,050 out of 2,874 education students in New Hampshire completed their degrees. That dropped to 739 out of 2,397 in 2018-19 and 698 out of 2,767 in 2019-20, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.”
At the University of New Hampshire, “the number of education majors completing the undergraduate program declined from 103 in 2010 to a decade low of 32 in 2022, according to data provided by the school. The number of students graduating with master’s degrees in education at UNH was 250 in 2011 and declined in recent years with 116 in 2022.”
“Keene State College has seen education student enrollment drop from 727 in 2015 to 467 in 2021. Keene in 2021 placed two programs related to science teaching on administrative hold due to low enrollment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.