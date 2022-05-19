CONWAY — Public comments became a bone of contention at the end of last Thursday’s SAU 9 Board meeting. Some members questioned why the board chooses not to respond immediately to questions from the public.
“Do we have a policy that says that we cannot respond to the people making public comments?” asked Albany’s Tim Sorgi near the end of the nearly two-hour meeting. “Or, is it your decision not to allow that?”
“We do not have a policy on public comments,” Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett, the board’s chair, answered.
“Then why do you not allow us to respond?” Sorgi followed up.
Kelemen said that decision is up to the current chair, but the board has the ability to adopt a policy if it chooses.
“So that’s your personal call. Is there a reason why you hold to that?” Sorgi asked.
“We have found that going back and forth makes the meeting not effective,” said Kelemen. “That is my personal feeling at this time for this big of an audience, which could potentially be 27 board members around the table. That’s 27 people that could be talking with one person.
“If I’m going to say, ‘Yes, Tim, you can answer that,’ well, then I have to open it up to everyone,” she added. “Until we get a policy for the public comments, it is ultimately up to the chair.”
The SAU 9 Board is made up of 27 school board members, with three each from Albany, Chatham, Eaton and Hart’s Location; five each from Bartlett and Jackson; and seven from Conway.
Jerry Dougherty of Jackson likes to hear from the public but realizes it’s also important for the board to complete its work. “We don’t have to allow any public comments at all,” he said. “We only meet every so often, and if our meetings are too long, people may not come and important business needs to get done.”
He continued, “It is nice to hear public comments. But as far as it being Nancy’s personal choice to have that be, we don’t have to live by that. We do have a majority rule. If the board wanted to change that, we can do that by making a motion. ... If the chair decides on something that we don’t agree with you can change it at any point in time.”
Kelemen said individual boards may be more apt to respond to public comments. In Bartlett, she said there are times when board members have responded to citizens.
Kelemen worried that with the large board if every member wanted to respond, “it might lead to an hour” to respond to one person’s comment.
Fellow Bartlett board member Scott Grant disagreed. “Back in the day, we used to meet until midnight. Our meetings are not long,” he said. “We represent the people, the teachers, the students, the taxpayers, and they are allowed to speak, and I’m adamant about having public comments. Why we can’t respond to them is beyond me.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the board can create a policy to respond to public comments, but until then, it remains at the discretion of the chair.
“People write recommendations and guidelines on how to run these things,” said Dougherty. “And all of them said the same thing, that it’s not good policy to respond to public comments.”
While he agreed that public comments are important, Dougherty said, “To engage in responding to public comments is not a very good policy or smart to do it because you don’t have the information necessary, or the ability to respond intelligently to what those public comments are.”
He said in individual circumstances, the board might overrule the policy and respond immediately. “But in broad terms, I don’t think it’s very smart to have the ability to respond to public comments live,” he said.
“As a board member you should have the information to respond to a public on any comment they make,” Grant responded.
“If you don’t have the information, say you’ll get back to them,” Sorgi added.
Joe Mosca of Conway, the newly elected vice-chair, said: “If one person says one thing and another person says something else, then we’re giving mixed messages. I think it’s better to take it in, review it, come back and say this question was raised, and this is the response from the board,” Mosca said.
The board ultimately chose not to create a public comment response policy, but Randy Davison, the longest currently serving member of the Conway board, praised his colleagues.
“This had been one of the more productive meetings that I’ve been to with the SAU 9,” he said. “A lot of voices have been heard. And I think that what was presented was good.”
