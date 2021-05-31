CONWAY — Under overcast skies and occasional light rain, local veterans observed Memorial Day Monday to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
Parades were held in Fryeburg and Madison.
American Legion Post 95 of North Conway and Frances Murphy VFW 5386 of Bartlett held observances at cemeteries in Jackson, Intervale, Glen and Bartlett Village Monday morning, ending at the North Conway Village Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Approximately 40 people were in attendance at the North Conway Cemetery.
Post 95's John Edgerton, USAF major retired, spoke about service to the country. Joining him were Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre, an Army veteran; chaplain Peter Payne, Don Ekberg and post adjutant Steve Robinson, who laid a wreath at the memorial in honor of the fallen.
Post 95’s Honor Guard, led by Larry Smith, fired a volley of salute, Members of the guard include David L. Patch, Greg Mead, Jeff Garland, Chester Graves, Jordan Valladares and Pat Murphy. Taps were played to end the ceremony.
Beginning at noon, American Legion Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington led ceremonies at the Conway Village Cemetery.
All joined Rev. Brad Mathias of St. Margaret’s Anglican Church of Conway in the blessing, in which he recited two prayers from the 1941 Soldiers and Sailors Prayer Handbook. “This is what would have been read on the battlefield for a soldier’s funeral,” said Mathias.
Conway native son Bob Currier also spoke. A 1978 Kennett High graduate, Currier served six years with the Army paratroopers from 1980-86. Currier underscored the importance of honoring the sacrifice of those who did not get to return home. He said that all who serve know the risks are high but that the reward of freedom is higher. “We must never let the sacrifices of those who paid the ultimate price disappear,” said Currier.
His remarks were followed by the laying of a wreath by Post 46 Auxiliary President Shelia Gormley, a rendition of taps by Jerry Emerson and a rifle volley by Post 46’s honor guard — Joe Evans, Bill Hill, Dan MacLeod and Allen Young.
Dr. Rich Laracy, a Navy veteran with the retired rank of lieutenant commander, of Saco Valley Medical Group performed “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes.
The contingent next headed over to the Conway Veterans Honor Roll in front of Kennett Middle School, where they laid another wreath.
They then went to honor veterans’ graves at St. Margaret’s of Scotland’s small courtyard, before ending their observances with a ceremony at the park on Eastman Road near Burger King.
Holding ceremonies in Lovell and Fryeburg, Maine, were members of the Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783. Events included an observance in Lovell Veterans Park at 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Day Parade in Fryeburg beginning at 1 p.m., ending at Bradley Park at the veterans memorial, where a brief ceremony was held.
In Madison, a ceremony was held at Lyman Cemetery at 8 a.m. on High Street; followed at 9 a.m. by services at Gilman Cemetery on East Madison Road; followed by a parade from Gilman Cemetery to the Madison Veterans Memorial at Town Hall and a short wreath-laying ceremony. Afterwards, a pancake breakfast was held at Madison Fire Station.
Ossipee VFW Post 8270 held a small ceremony at Town Hall at noon.
A ceremony also was held at the Veterans Monument in Tamworth Village. Army veteran Annie Provenzano said a flag-raising in Tamworth was held at noon with mindful moments and the names of fallen New Hampshire and Maine veterans will be shared at the ceremonies.
“For people who can’t make it to the observances, we have the names in a box outside the Cook Memorial Library for people to select to honor,” said Provenzano. She said for more information, go to Mindful Memorial Day at #mmd2021.
