CONWAY — Having recently worked for a second year with other Rotary International clubs on cleaning up the Kancamagus Highway, the Rotary Club of North Conway now has its sights set on working for a second year to remove trash alongside Route 16 in Pinkham Notch on July 23, says Kelly Drew, past club president/assistant district Rotary governor.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Drew. “One can simply go to our website, rotarycleans.org and pre-register. We will be meeting at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road for check-in at 9 a.m. on the 23rd. Snacks and water will be provided for the cleanup and a cookout will be held at noon following the effort.”
Drew said that 60 volunteers worked on the Kanc cleanup June 4, filling 85 to 90 bags of trash.
In addition to the North Conway Rotary, participating clubs included Ossipee, Lincoln/Woodstock, Plymouth and Bristol.
She said for the July 23 event, they expect to be joined by members of the White Mountains club of Gorham and Berlin.
Concerning the upcoming effort, Drew said, “If you are unable to commit your body to a day of labor, we are happy to discuss other ways you can support our efforts such as in-kind or monetary donations. Our goal is to make these projects sustainable and far reaching for the benefit of residents and visitors alike, thanks to the support of everyone who cares about our communities."
The Rotary Club of North Conway is a worldwide non-profit organization that has focused its efforts in helping improve our community in projects and donating to much needed programs locally and beyond. The North Conway club was founded in October 1927. It has 37 active members, according to Drew, who was recently succeeded as president by Peter Pelletier.
"Over these past few months, you may have seen us at the Kennett High School concession stand during football games or witnessed our prowess at golfing or bowling fundraisers. Perhaps you heard us on any of the four-nights covering the radio auction," said Drew. "We also randomly passed out envelopes with money and surprised several front-line workers in our valley thanking them for their work during COVID peaks. We collected clothing to be shipped to Ukraine refugees and distributed letters to elderly residents at home facilities when they closed doors to visitors during COVID breakouts. We helped the Gibson Center package food supplies to those who were shut in our needed that extra little help for additional supplies at home. We provided funding to a village in Zambia to help feed 200 children twice a day for a month. We partnered with the Gibson/Woodbury Charitable Foundation and recently handed out $14,000.00 in college scholarships. These are just a few examples of what we have done."
Membership is open to all. The North Conway club meets every other Thursday at the First Church of Christ Congregational North Conway at 7:15 a.m., with the next meeting set for July 21.
For further information, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org or follow them on Facebook.
