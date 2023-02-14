CONWAY — After 33 years in education, including the past eight as superintendent of schools for SAU 9, Kevin Richard has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
“There’s still tread on the tire, but I’ve seen too many people put (retirement) aside for too long and then a piece gets in the way,” Richard said by phone Tuesday.
Richard, 57, submitted his letter of retirement to the SAU 9 Board at its meeting last Thursday night.
“In accordance with my contract, I am notifying you prior to April 15 that I will let my contract expire on June 30, 2024, as I will be retiring at the end of the next school year,” Richard wrote, adding, “I look forward to continuing in my role as superintendent for the remainder of my existing contract.”
Richard took over as interim superintendent on July 1, 2015, from Carl Nelson, who retired after 17 years at the helm. Nelson had twice put in for retirement only to withdraw it when the district couldn’t name a successor. Richard served as assistant superintendent under Nelson for a year and a half.
In 2013, Richard in his ninth and final year as principal of Kennett Middle School, was named New Hampshire’s Middle School Principal of the Year.
He started his career as a drafting teacher at Kennett High and later served as director of the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center.
“This is home,” said Richard, who’s remained the public address announcer for Kennett High home football games while serving as superintendent.
Richard said his decision to set a retirement date was arrived at after consulting with his wife, Donna.
“I’ve been fortunate to have the blessings of my family, who have understood the commitment that comes with this job,” he said. “It can be a pretty tough job. You have to have an understanding family with so many night meetings.”
With budget season in full swing. Richard sat in on 20 night meetings last month, along with four last week and three more this week.
On the agenda for the SAU 9 meeting, under “Personnel” was for the board to “consider the extension of superintendent’s contract.”
“We’re sad to see him retire but are also happy for him,” Nancy Kelemen, chair of the SAU 9 Board from Bartlett, said by phone Tuesday. “We completely understand him wanting to retire; it’s well-deserved.”
She added: “Kevin has done so much for the district as our superintendent, including safely guiding us through the (COVID-19) pandemic. He and his staff have done a phenomenal job and I’m sure they will continue to do so for the next 15 months. We’ve been lucky to have him for as long as we have.”
Kelemen said the SAU 9 Board, which is made up of school board members from Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, hope to begin a nationwide search soon to find Richard’s successor.
“The nice thing is we have over a year to find someone,” she said. “We all know the search for a superintendent is a tough one. Not a lot of people are heading in that administrative direction.”
The last time the SAU 9 superintendent position was advertised, it was done in Education Week, The Boston Globe, Vermont Free Press, Maine Sunday Telegraph, N.H. Sunday News and The Conway Daily Sun.
In February 2015, after being unsuccessful in finding a successor to Nelson, the SAU 9 Board came up with a one-year solution: Nelson returning for the 2015-16 school year as a 10-hour-a-week consultant and Assistant Superintendent Richard becoming interim superintendent on July 1.
Richard, who did not file an application during the three superintendent searches, was quoted at the time as having no trepidation about his new role.
“I look at this as, why be nervous?” he said. “I love this community and work really hard for the kids. We have outstanding administrators — those factors made the decision easy for me.
“We have a lot of great things going on here, and we need to continue those. ... People can be critical of a lot of things about me, but my commitment to the betterment of the kids and this community is there.” Richard said.
During that time, he assisted in the hiring of at least six new principals and numerous teachers and staff members. He also guided the school district through the pandemic, no small task.
Richard is looking forward to being an active administrator over the next 15 months.
“I don’t know how to moderate,” he said. “I was raised to treat every year as if you are (working or auditioning) for your job. We’ve got a lot to do.”
