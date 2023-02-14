Kevin Richard to retire
Superintendent Kevin Richard announced at last Thursday’s SAU 9 Board meeting that he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — After 33 years in education, including the past eight as superintendent of schools for SAU 9, Kevin Richard has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“There’s still tread on the tire, but I’ve seen too many people put (retirement) aside for too long and then a piece gets in the way,” Richard said by phone Tuesday.

