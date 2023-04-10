The towns of Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth have tuition contracts with the Conway School District that are set to expire within the next few years. Some towns are looking at other high schools as an alternative to Kennett High.
Tamworth and Eaton residents have expressed concerns about low test scores and bad behavior at Kennett.
The Tamworth High School Options Committee held a listening session on April 4. The committee, led by Tamworth School Board members Dexter Harding and Siena Kaplan-Thompson, includes PTA President Jacy Bauman, Oasis Tutoring Coordinator Sue Colton, teacher/parents Charles Colton, Amber Hoag, Kristina Troon and Jen Ouellette, teacher Maura King, parents Kellie Lievens, Devon Ames and Shauna Peterson, and SAU 13 Superintendent Mike Whaland.
“Should we continue sending all our students (to Kennett)?” asked Harding. “None of them? Some of them? Should it be part of some sort of a menu that includes another high school or to other high schools?”
Two schools they are considering are Fryeburg Academy and Moultonborough Academy. The committee will make a recommendation to the full school board in May and then the town will vote on a new contract in March of next year. The Tamworth School Board is doing a survey asking where its high schoolers should be sent.
Asked if any New Hampshire towns had reached out to Fryeburg Academy, Head of School Erin Mayo told the Sun: “Only Tamworth has sent a delegation here to campus.” She added, “Over the last few years, individual residents of Jackson, Freedom and Eaton have requested information.”
Last summer, Jackson School Board’s High School Options Committee looked not only at Fryeburg but also Gorham High School, Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, and the Robert Frost Charter School. Now, the Jackson School Board is set to review the committee’s findings.
Eaton is in year 17 of a 20-year contract and has until June 30 to give legal notice about where it’s sending K-6 students and until 2024 for the junior high and high school students.
“The good news is there’s more choices now than there ever have been,” Eaton School Board member Nella Thompson told the Sun April 5. “It’s maybe time Conway listens to the sending towns. We pay a lot of money to send our kids to Conway.”
According to Eaton resident John Hartman, Conway charges Eaton about $35,000 per student but Fryeburg Academy would charge half that.
At a recent Eaton school board meeting, SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said towns sending students to Maine is nothing new. Chatham sends its children to Molly Ockett School and Fryeburg Academy.
Richard said even if Eaton sends its students to Maine, Eaton would still be a part of SAU 9 unless it withdraws. SAU 9 would be responsible for a variety of tasks like paying for transportation and making sure students’ special education needs are met.
Richard also said right now it’s a “buyer’s market” for schools, meaning districts are eager to get more students.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), who is vice chair of the N.H. House Education Committee, attended the Eaton School Board meeting April 3 and spoke to the Sun afterwards about the various options the towns have.
Cordelli agreed it is a great time for towns to shop for schools and identified new options they should consider.
“These communities are really in the driver’s seat when it comes to negotiating tuition agreements for these contracts, because enrollment has been declining for years and projections are it’s going to continue to decline,” Cordelli told the Sun April 7.
He noted other options are charter schools, home schooling and learning pods, which are “small, in-person, multi-age groupings of students in an anxiety-sensitive environment.” The state has contracts with pod companies, the largest being Prenda, said Cordelli.
Prenda’s website says it runs “micro-schools,” which it described as a new kind of school ‘that connects parents with caring people, called Guides, who lead world-class microschools in their community and empower learners.”
A new charter school, North Star Academy, also is opening in Ossipee.
Cordelli said that towns that don’t offer certain grade levels, or any school at all, such as Eaton, are allowed to send students to any public or private school, including religious schools.
“According to a number of Supreme Court decisions, including one just last year, if you’re sending funds to other private schools, to exclude religious schools would be discrimination and against the U.S. Constitution,” said Cordelli.
Education Freedom Accounts and tax credit scholarship programs help students from modest means go to the schools of their choice, he said.
“Wealthier, better off financially families have had school choice forever. But you know, people without those financial means need to have the ability to do that as well,“ Cordelli said.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Department of Education has an online survey asking residents to rate their local school on such things as teachers and staff, respectful atmosphere, educational goals and bullying.
The Bright Futures survey can be found at tinyurl.com/46d7w4hw.
