The towns of Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth have tuition contracts with the Conway School District that are set to expire within the next few years. Some towns are looking at other high schools as an alternative to Kennett High.

Tamworth and Eaton residents have expressed concerns about low test scores and bad behavior at Kennett.

