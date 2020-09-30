CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday shot down a proposal by the owner of the Lobster Trap Restaurant to require permits for protests.
Billy Cuccio, the restaurant owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign rally last week, claims his property was damaged by protesters.
The campaign event last Thursday attracted several hundred Trump supporters. Meanwhile, approximately 50 demonstrators gathered across the street.
State and Conway police kept the peace between the two groups, and there were no arrests, despite an Eaton man dropping his pants and mooning the rally. Police are investigating Cuccio's report that a protester entered his home and broke his television while others supposedly banged on people's cars. He also said that protesters trespassed on his property and knocked over trash receptacles.
"This is intimidation of a voting bloc," said Cuccio told the Sun. "Intimidation should be a crime."
On Tuesday, Town Manager Tom Holmes said the restaurant owner was concerned that the protest didn't require a permit.
"I told him that I'd bring that up to selectmen," said Holmes. "It's a free speech issue. However, the constituent did raise a pretty valid point in my opinion in that if you don't have somebody's name on a piece of paper, who are you going to hold accountable if something goes wrong?"
Holmes said protests have led to property damage in other parts of the country but said it "hasn't happened here."
The town requires permits for special events and outdoor dining.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who has hosted Republican events at his Conway Marketplace property, simply replied "no" when asked about a protesters' permit. He was joined by the other four selectmen, John Colbath, Steve Porter, Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers.
"It's unanimous," said Weathers.
Erik Corbett of Conway who organized the anti-Trump protest, told the Sun, "I was parked next to a state trooper, and he had no problem with what was going on. Some people got caught up in the moment and there was some behavior that some people might find crude. But it was just locker room behavior, to paraphrase the president."
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said banging on cars would not be considered a crime unless damage was done.
