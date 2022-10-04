TAMWORTH — On Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a call for assistance on the Bee Line Trail on Mount Chocorua.
Patricia Case, 34, of North Woodstock had injured her ankle shortly after summiting Mount Chocorua.
She was unable to bear weight on her injured ankle and continue her hike. She had no cellphone signal and had to crawl up a steep section of the trail until she was able to acquire signal to text a friend requesting assistance.
Case was unable to call 911 due to the poor cellphone reception.
Conservation officers and members of the the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team arrived and helped get Case evaluated, stabilized and placed in a litter for transport down the trail.
She was carried approximately 2 miles arriving at the intersection of the Bee Line and Bolles trails and then placed in a Utility Vehicle and transported back to the trailhead parking area arriving at 11:30 p.m.
According to Fish and Game, Case is an avid hiker who frequently hikes the mountains of New Hampshire. She was well-prepared and equipped for the conditions.
Case was attempting a solo three-day hike and was able to comfortably sustain herself for several hours in near freezing temperatures as she waited for rescuers to arrive.
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear go to hikesafe.com
