CONWAY — As state and local sites gear up to start vaccinating people age 65 and over for COVID-19 this week, people are reporting a variety of experiences in registering to get the shot, from relatively easy to frustratingly difficult.
Meanwhile, some are asking why the vaccinations are being given only twice a week. The North Conway site, at the former Mt. Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center on Main Street in North Conway Village, has appointment dates set up for Thursdays and Fridays, beginning this week. However, mid-March was the soonest those who tried to sign up Saturday could get an appointment.
The reason is the relatively small amount of vaccines available, and state and local officials urge patience.
In Carroll County, vaccination sites are opening in Wolfeboro and Tamworth. Appointments must be scheduled in advance by registering with the state, after which an online form from the Centers for Disease Control is sent to the person's email, where the appointment date is scheduled.
While the hospital has planned for the clinic to be able to be open five days a week, it currently does not have enough vaccines to be open more than two days a week.
“We’ve heard from many residents about why we only have vaccine appointments on Thursday afternoon and Friday,” Will Owen RN, Memorial’s emergency management coordinator, said Monday. A statement he sent out said hospital officials fielded calls over the weekend from residents about access to the vaccines.
“Our current weekly vaccine allocation is 210 doses per week. One-and-a-half days is all it will take to put that vaccine into arms,” he said.
With adequate vaccine supply, he said the clinic could vaccinate up to 1,200 people each week.
The state currently receives about 17,000 doses of the vaccine per week, 12,000 of which are being distributed to 13 fixed vaccination sites around the state. The remaining 5,000 doses will go to mobile clinics to reach disproportionately affected populations.
Owen said that vaccine supply remains an issue but it was important for the state to begin registering eligible residents for the vaccine. “We’ve been told that the state plans to offer earlier appointments if the CDC allocation of vaccines to New Hampshire increases.”
Instructions on how to reschedule to earlier time slots will be sent to registered individuals when that information becomes available.
People who qualify to get the vaccine in Phase 1B include anyone age 65 and older; those with two or more medical conditions that put them at greatly increased risk from the coronavirus; residents and staff at institutions for individuals with developmental disabilities; and staff at correctional institutions.
Getting an appointment for the vaccine is a two-step process, with a sign up through the state Department of Health and Human Services at vaccines.nh.gov, followed by an email invitation to schedule an appointment.
By the end of Friday, about half of the more than 300,000 New Hampshire residents who qualify under Phase 1B had completed the first step, the state reported.
However, some said they had to try several times before getting onto the website to register.
In a post to The Tamworth Exchange, a popular email exchange for people in Tamworth, Annie Burke said she signed up her husband Geoff Burke and found the registration process pretty simple. His scheduling email came that night but she was not able to follow up until late Saturday afternoon.
“There were weird things that didn’t make much sense, but if you follow the directions carefully you can do it,” she said.
After seeing local appointments filling up into late March and April, she went back and looked further away and got a Feb. 11 appointment in Whitefield.
“As long as we’re not having a snowstorm that day, it’s not a problem,” she said.
She said Geoff was frustrated when he tried to schedule the appointment himself, by such dilemmas as being asked, “Have you registered?” with the correct answer turning out to be “no.”
Some people were unaware that you could schedule appointments at any of the sites in the state.
Sandy Ruka said when she signed up her 94-year-old mother the first day registrations were open, she got it done in five minutes.
But she still had problems getting verification codes for the scheduling website, finding that Troop E was not listed as an option, and calling the state Health and Human Service Resource Center 211 for help.
The earliest appointment she could get at Memorial Hospital’s site at the former Weather Discovery Center was for April 8.
“I think of people who don’t have someone helping them, people who are elderly and living alone and I wonder how they’d ever navigate this system,” Ruka said.
While the 211 Call Center “was a great benefit to eligible residents without access to a computer,” Owen said Memorial is working with the state to give the center the ability to schedule appointments.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk, a retired physician who serves on the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said he fielded numerous questions from constituents about the process and is working to resolve issues.
“Because I have close working relationships with Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr Beth Daly, chief of the Infectious Disease Bureau at DHHS, I have become a conduit for concerns from constituents and fellow representatives, which I pass on. I feel my job is to assist DHHS to be able to do the best they can to satisfy our end-users — the general public,” Knirk said.
He also said the receipt of the scheduling emails has been “scatter-shot.”
“I know of several people who registered early and have not received the scheduling email,” he said.
He even had a problem. “Since I missed the email at first, I did not sign up till 10 a.m. (Saturday) and got an appointment on March 19.”
His wife did not sign up until after work that afternoon and got an April 30 appointment.
Knirk also found that the Tamworth site was not listed on the scheduling website. He said he called the chief medical officer of DHHS to alert him about that but has not heard back.
Conway Public Library Assistant Director Jeff Beavers said Monday the library staff is available to assist people to register and schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.
After helping a half-dozen people on Friday morning struggling to navigating the website, Beavers said, Library Director David Smolen started reaching out to medical providers and places like the Gibson Center to let them know library staff were available to help take people through the process, even if they haven’t signed up yet for an email address.
