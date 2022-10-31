CONWAY — During discussion of a 10-acre subdivision and a boundary line adjustment by the Upper Valley Land Trust, a group of Redstone residents packed an Oct. 27 planning board meeting to oppose the MWV Habitat for Humanity's application because they do not support that organization's potential future involvement with the property for a possible MWV Habitat for Humanity housing project.
[NOTE: The preceding paragraph was changed from the print version].
About 30 Redstone residents attended the meeting at the Conway Fire Station. Concerns were raised about potential drinking water and groundwater impacts caused by disturbance of the land for development, including by former Conway Police Chief Ed Wagner and resident Debbie Haynes, both of Redstone Street.
Many questioned whether the project on the future may involve a land swap between the town and the USVLT.
Eventually, the board voted 6-1 to continue the hearing to Dec. 8 and directed senior land surveyor Loralie Gerard of HEB Engineers, who represented the USVLT to get a “Level One Assessment” from the Department of Environmental Services.
According to the state DES website, a Phase 1 environmental site assessment is “a report ordered during a real estate transaction to provide disclosure on potential environmental risks at a property.”
Voting in the affirmative were Bill Barbin, a Realtor who raised the issue of a Level One assessment; chair Ben Colbath, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, alternate Ted Phillips, Erik Corbett and Mark Hounsell. Voting against was vice chair Ailie Byers, who attended remotely.
Porter said he planned to bring up the topic when the selectmen meet next Nov. 15. He and board chair Ben Colbath said they did not know about the Habitat proposal prior to getting a letter from part-time residents and valley natives Dino C. Scaletti and and wife Jacqueline C. Scaletti, the latter of whom is the sister of Conway Selectman Mary Carey Seavey.
The housing proposal has yet to be submitted for site-plan review to the planning board — at which time details about the scope of the project would be addressed, said USVLT president Doug Burnell, who was not present at last Thursday’s meeting but told the Sun on Monday that the boundary line adjustment is a first step in the overall process and that the USVLT and Habitat plan to do a better job of informing residents and the town. He confirmed that those two groups held a meeting with Redstone residents Sept. 23, 2021, at the Redstone Fire Station, but Porter, Colbath and Barbin said they were not aware of that meeting.
Burnell said the 10-acre parcel is among three lots totaling 94 acres given to USVLT by former property owner John Schiavi of Redstone Properties in August 2019.
“Habitat is seeking places to build affordable homes so we have had discussions with them about working out an agreement where we would sell to them at an agreeable price so they could build,” said Burnell.
“We are proposing that access would be off Mountain Street and the units (fewer than 10) would be buffered from the village and not be visible.”
Among those present at last Thursday’s meeting were MWV Habitat for Humanity members Barbara Reilly, who is the group’s president, and former now retired Conway Scenic Railroad president Russ Seybold. Neither spoke to the board at the meeting. Calls placed to them for comment were not returned as of press time.
The Redstone item was the second item on the agenda and was a request from USVLT for a two-lot subdivision and boundary line adjustment to convey more than 1.25 acres of land from PID PID 245-30 to PID 245-65; and subdivide PID 245-65 into two-lots on Mountain Street in Redstone Village (PID 245-30 & 65).
Many residents who spoke asked why the lot in question had been not offered by the town for sale after it had been taken over up to 10 years ago for non-payment of taxes.
The quarry operated from 1887-1948, and many of the residents talked about fearing a development would impact Redstone’s character.
The Scalettis wrote in a letter to the town: “It is our understanding that all deals with USVLT and approval of the Habitat for Humanity development would need to be approved by the Planning Board and the Selectmen. We are hopeful that the Planning Board and Selectmen will deny these projects and preserve historic Redstone Village,” they wrote.
“We do not object to Habitat for Humanity’s mission, but we do object to this proposed development that would change the historic character of the Village of Redstone. Redstone has remained relativity unchanged for well over 120 years,” they said.
They said the project would have a “devastating impact” on Redstone’s population density, property values and the architectural makeup of the village, circa late 1800s, and impact the well water supply.
