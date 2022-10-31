Redstone crowd at planning board

Redstone residents packed the Conway Fire Station Oct. 27 for the Conway Planning Board's meeting. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — During discussion of a 10-acre subdivision and a boundary line adjustment by the Upper Valley Land Trust, a group of Redstone residents packed an Oct. 27 planning board meeting to oppose the MWV Habitat for Humanity's application because they do not support that organization's potential future involvement with the property for a possible MWV Habitat for Humanity housing project.

[NOTE: The preceding paragraph was changed from the print version].

