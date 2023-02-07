CONWAY — Officials at Center Conway and Redstone Fire Precincts will be asking voters in March for a merger. If it goes through, it takes the number of fire departments in Conway down from five to four.
Conway fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway, Conway Village, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct also have water/sewer. Conway Village may dissolve into the town government.
Redstone asked Center Conway if it could merge, Center Conway Chief Glenn Merrill told the Sun.
“The reason for Redstone wanting to join is basically because it’s getting harder and harder for their members to make the calls. They have 10 people on their roster, Center Conway has 27,” he said.
Center Conway will have an open house Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with snacks and a raffle for a child to win a ride to school in a fire truck.
Redstone will have an informational meeting about the proposed merger on Feb. 13 starting at 6 p.m. at the station, said Redstone Commissioner Tom Caughey.
Precinct budgets will be discussed at the public hearing on the budget Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Kennett High.
Center Conway’s annual meeting is March 16 at 7 p.m. at the fire station.
The Redstone annual meeting will be March 21 at 7 p.m. in the Redstone station. Redstone’s vote is non-lapsing, meaning if Center Conway said no this year but yes the next, Redstone wouldn’t have to vote a second time to do the merger.
“If one district or the other does not vote to approve it, the Redstone district will not dissolve, it will continue as usual,” said Caughey.
If the merger goes though, then the Redstone fire fighters would become part of Center Conway automatically as would Regstone’s assets, including the station, two engines, a tanker and a forestry truck.
Henry said he believes all the Redstone fire fighters are supportive.
Redstone fire fighters are volunteer but will be paid an hourly wage if they join Center Conway.
Also, Redstone residents who are eligible to vote would be able to vote and run for office in Center Conway. Redstone will gain a full-time chief in Glenn Merrill. Redstone Chief Neil Henry is part-time. Redstone residents will also have an easier time getting burn permits.
The new name of the department, if the merger goes through, would be the Center Conway Fire Department. although the Redstone Fire Station would keep its name.
Center Conway covers 19 square miles. and Redstone covers 14 square miles.
If the merger goes through, the tax rate would be $1.18 per $1,000 of assessed property value, using today’s valuation. The town is seeking to do a revaluation this year.
According to Merrill, if all the precincts besides North Conway joined together, the tax rate would rise to $1.40 per $1,000, or an increase of 22 cents.
The estimated tax rate impact for the first year is that Redstone would see a 5-cent drop and Center Conway would see a 2-cent increase, but Center Conway would see benefits in economy of scale, officials said. As examples, any future Center Conway expenditures will be spread over $100 million more valuation and also having one insurance contract instead of two should lower prices.
As for ambulance service, Center Conway is covered by Conway Village, and Redstone is covered by Action Ambulance, and that will stay the same for several more years. Ambulance contracts are set by the town.
Redstone would also give Center Conway about $123,000 in capital reserve funds. Both precincts are debt-free.
There are no official population figures for the precincts.
Anyone with questions is welcome to contact Merrill at (603) 447-5671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.