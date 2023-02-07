Merrill and Henry

Center Conway Fire Chief Glenn Merrill (left) and Redstone Fire Chief Neil Henry discussed a merger between the two departments on Monday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Officials at Center Conway and Redstone Fire Precincts will be asking voters in March for a merger. If it goes through, it takes the number of fire departments in Conway down from five to four.

Conway fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway, Conway Village, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct also have water/sewer. Conway Village may dissolve into the town government.

