GLEN — Due to lift issues at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, organizers of the 47th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup said they are moving the race this year from Attitash to Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.
The race is still slated for Friday following a two-year hiatus caused by pandemic concerns.
The announcement was made by Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen, over the weekend.
“Due to lift issues at Attitash, the Challenge Cup will be held at Cranmore on Friday,” she told the Sun.
“It was a difficult decision to make. Attitash did everything possible to make it work, but to have a safe race with the same format as in previous years, the (race) committee decided to move this year’s race,” O’Brien said.
She added that “Cranmore has graciously stepped in. The race will be held on Alley, the same slope on which Cranmore Mountan Meisters is held.”
Check-in and bib pickup will be on the first floor of the base lodge from 8-9 a.m. Racing starts at 9:30 a.m. with finals at approximately noon. Awards will be held on the deck at Zip’s Pub (weather permitting).
The charity race is considered to be the longest-running dual giant slalom in the nation. All proceeds benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club, a non-profit that offers skiing and snowboarding opportunities to more than 1,500 elementary school children in the Mount Washington Valley. For more, go to redparkapubchallengecup.com.
(0) comments
