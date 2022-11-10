CONCORD — Voter turnout Tuesday shattered records in towns across New Hampshire, and far surpassed the 591,000 Secretary of State David Scanlan had predicted.
“It looks like we’re going to be over 620,000 voters,” Scanlan said by phone on Thursday. “It was a record-setting day, a great turnout.”
The election is still not over for Scanlan and his staff, who will be recounting votes to determine who controls the New Hampshire House of Representatives in the session that starts in January. Democrats and Republicans alike said it was shaping up to be a 200 to 200 split.
“The Republicans may hold a very narrow majority, but we won’t know for sure. It looks incredibly close. We have at least one race that’s separated by just one vote ,and there are a few more within four or five votes. We’ll probably be doing recounts until Thanksgiving.”
One person who won’t need a recount is incumbent Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), who finally got a checkmark next to his name. It took two days, but he held off Democrat challenger Dana Hillard of Somersworth 63,230 to 59.060 (51.7 to 48.3 percent.
“It took a little while,” Kenney told the Sun on Thursday, “but I was finally declared the winner."
Kenney said Hillard conceded on Wednesday morning. “He was very good about it,” Kenney said. “We actually had a great conversation and he’s invited me to the Tri-City Mayor’s meeting next month to chat with the major of Dover, Somersworth and Rochester. I’m looking forward to it.”
Kenney said this election had some challenges with the late redistricting from this summer, which added 11 new towns and cities, such as Somersworth, Rochester and Dover.
“I didn’t get to campaign there as much as I would have liked,” he said.
While many were predicting a red wave would lead to big victories for Republicans, Kenney never saw it that way.
“I never saw a wave building,” he said. “At the federal level, Gen. (Don) Bolduc (U.S. Senate candidate) and Karoline (Leavitt, 1st Congressional District candidate), the bulk of their careers have been out of this state. I think Granite Staters wanted to vote for people they know, trust and are comfortable with. They know Chris Sununu, Jeb Bradley, me, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Pappas.”
Kenney added: “People want common-sense candidates and they want us to work together to get things done, that’s what I plan to continue to do. Half of politics is showing up at the grass roots level.”
As of Nov. 3, there were 278,681 registered Democrats, 276,034 Republicans and 328,320 undeclared voters. With 620,000 ballots cast, that represents a statewide voter turnout of over 70 percent — a first for a midterm general election in the state.
“I think there was a lot of motivation for voters,” Scanlan said. “The enthusiasm level was high for a variety of reasons. Some didn’t like how the economy was going, it’s impact on pocketbooks. Then there were people motivated by the Supreme Court overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Plus, the candidates and the parties spent a tremendous amount of money to get people to come out. The weather certainly helped turnout, too.”
He added: “One of the great things about New Hampshire Election Day is it’s a chance for people to catch up with one another and take part in democracy together — that’s the magic of voting in our state.”
Other than a little traffic congestion in Derry at the town’s lone polling site (where 18,000 residents live) which caused delays approaching an hour to vote, Scanlan said the election went off with very few glitches.
“We have a great history of running smooth elections — (former Secretary of State) Bill (Gardner) laid out the blueprint, and this one was right up there at the top," he said.
Scanlan said there were “a lot” of election day registrations by new and former voters on Tuesday. Every 10 years, the state is required to go through “the statutorily required 10-year checklist verification (RSA 654:39) where voters who had been inactive for two full election cycles (four years) were removed from the checklist.”
There was also a larger-than-usual absentee ballot request for this election.
“We roughly get about 10 percent (absentee ballots) give or take,” said Scanlan. “We received close to 60,000 for this election.”
Bartlett broke its record for a midterm general by 2 p.m. with more than 1,100 votes cast. At 3:30 p.m., the town’s voting machine had to be emptied because it could take more ballots. Over 1,800 people cast ballots in the “Greatest Little Town on Earth,” for a 75 percent voter turnout.
Freedom also had a record number of midterm voters go to the polls. Town Clerk Libby Priebe reported 959 voters took ballots and there were 67 new voters registered on Tuesday, bringing the town’s voter checklist to 1,277.
“We had a 75 percent voter turnout, which is incredible,” she said.
Louise Inkell, town clerk for Conway said it was a record-setter in Center Conway, too. A record number of midterm votes — just over 4,391 — eclipsing the 2018 midterm count of 4,064, were cast. With 6,601 voters on the checklist (down from 8,500 in 2020 due to the purge), 66.5 percent of the registered voters cast ballots.
“Things went pretty well,” Inkell said. “You try to plan for everything just in case. People got here early and we had a line before the polls opened. It was amazing to see so many people vote, it’s great.”
Meanwhile, in Maine, Democrat incumbent Gov. Janet Mills shrugged off a challenge from former Gov. Paul LePage , 357,151 to 279,545 .
“Maine people sent a clear message,” Mills tweeted Tuesday when the results started coming in. “We will continue to move forward, and won’t go back. We will continue to fight problems, and not one another. This night belongs to all of us. Thank you, Maine! I love you!”
LePage, who did carry Oxford County 51.3 to 45.8 percent, stated Wednesday: “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the governor to take action.”
In Maine's 2nd Congressional District, the U.S. rep race may take days to decide. With ranked-choice voting, if no candidate wins at least a 50 percent majority in the first round, additional vote tabulations take place.
Democrat incumbent Jared Golden leads Republican challenger and former Congressman Bruce Poliquin 147,621-136,426 (48.4 to 44.73 percent), while independent Tiffany Bond garnered 20,931 votes (6.86 percent).
According to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office, ranked-choice voting allows voters to choose their candidates in order of preference, by marking candidates as their first, second, third and subsequent choices. The votes are tabulated in rounds, with the lowest-ranked candidates eliminated in each round until there are only two candidates left. The one who is determined to have received the majority of the votes (more than 50 percent) in the final round is declared the winner. It is different from our previous method of voting, in which voters choose only one candidate for each office and the winner is determined by plurality (whoever gets the most votes).”
Although neither The Associated Press nor the Secretary of State's Office declared a winner, Golden did on Thursday in Lewiston, citing a projection by Bangor Daily News.
"I am deeply honored that the people of Maine’s Second District have chosen me to represent them in Washington for another two-year term," he said. "Although Bruce Poliquin may not be willing to concede, at this point the final result is undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race. In an instant runoff against Bruce Poliquin, we are confident that our lead will hold or even extend by a comfortable margin."
Poliquin has not conceded. The result is expected to be announced by Nov. 15, according to the Secretary of State's Office website.
In Maine's 1st Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Chellie Pingree had no trouble surpassing the 50 percent threshold, winning in a landslide over GOP candidate Edwin Thelander, 204,941 to 125,409 (61.98 to 37.93 percent).
In the race for state representative, in District 82 (formerly 70), which covers Brownfield, Fryeburg, Hiram, Lovell and Porter, Maine, Republican Caleb Ness narrowly edged Democrat Nathan Burnett 2,274 to 2,223 (51 to 49 percent).
Nathan Wadsworth (R-Hiram) chose not to seek re-election.
In District 83 (formerly 69), which covers Bridgton, Denmark and Harrison, Maine, with 67 percent of the vote reported, incumbent Walter Riseman (I-Harrison) led Republican Donna Dodge of Denmark in another close race, 1,770 to 1,692 (51 to 49 percent).
In the Maine Senate race, in District 18 (formerly 19), which covers Bridgton, Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Harrison, Hiram, Naples, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Porter and Sebago, Maine, incumbent Richard Bennett (R-Oxford) defeated Colin O’Neill (D-Oxford) 11,924 to 7,151 (63 to 37 percent).
