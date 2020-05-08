CONWAY — Safe for the public and employees alike. That’s the sentiment of community business leaders interviewed this week on the phased approach to reopening the local economy, as Gov. Chris Sununu seeks to ease his “Stay at Home” emergency order instituted last month in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 1, the governor unveiled “Stay at Home 2.0,” his reopening plan for hair salons, barber shops and cosmetology businesses, as well as golf courses and retail stores.
The Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force has crafted guidance that allows retail stores to begin allowing customers to enter stores next Monday (May 11) by limiting occupancy at 50 percent of normal capacity and requiring employees to wear cloth masks. Customers also are encouraged to wear masks.
Sununu said Monday the businesses will have access to free personal protective equipment provided by the state. He said about 2,100 businesses have made requests for such equipment, and the state will be able to fulfill those requests from shipments it was able to secure.
Business owners can apply for masks at nheconomy.com/covid and pick them up, free of charge, at various Division of Motor Vehicles locations.
Campgrounds and many state parks also will be allowed to open May 11, although Seacoast-area beaches remain closed for the time being.
But it’s shopping that brings many to the valley, and could be considered the heartbeat of the tourism industry here.
“It’s not business as usual — but let’s move forward with all these restrictions in place,” said Rob Barsamian, president of OVP Management, the company that owns and operates Settlers Green.
“May 11 is the date when people get to basically open with all the social distancing and face masks in place,” he said. “They will begin to open even if it is a slow process. We are hoping that as many retailers will open as possible as long as they follow the social distancing and other guidelines.”
He said locally owned stores within Settlers Green may open sooner than some of the nationally owned retailers, which may have stricter procedures for employees to follow, requiring greater work for them to be able to resume operations.
“A lot of local retailers are really excited to get up and running,” Barsamian said. “Our feeling is that the majority of the stores will be open by May 22, the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.”
In terms of economic fallout coming from the governor’s essentially shutting down the state for two months, Barsamian said: “April and May are generally are slowest months of the year anyway — which is the good news of this. Our hope is that everything would be in full swing by early July. That’s our goal.”
Hours at Settlers Green will be limited for the first 30 days to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays compared with the usual 9 a.m.-9 p.m. as businesses adjust.
He added that he and Settlers Green General Manager Dot Seybold, Marketing Director Laura Lemieux and the rest of the OVP staff are thinking “outside the box” on how to present the fun events that the outlet shopping complex is known for.
Barsamian said: “We are thinking about everything in a different kind of community-related, family kind of way to keep social distancing guidelines in place. Who knows? We could have fireworks or concerts watched from sitting in your car (similar to a drive-in),” said Barsamian, who with his sister Lisa Green opened Settlers Green at the former White Mountain Airport in 1988.
The complex now includes Settlers Crossing, Settlers Streetside and Settlers Green, comprising 70 stores and employing up to 800 at the peak of the season.
In a separate interview, Seybold said, “Laura (Lemieux) and I have been talking of maybe holding an event of some kind in June or maybe July where you can social distance perhaps, parking in your car with some speakers. We’re talking about a lot of things.”
She, Lemieux and Barsamian said Settlers Green in the meantime is preparing the grounds with signage concerning the new shopping guidelines.
Lemieux said she has printed up a map showing art highlights on the property. She and Seybold say they have been heartened to see many local residents taking advantage of Settlers Green as a place to walk their dogs and get out for exercise.
Seybold cautioned that not all of the stores are expected to be hiring back at pre-COVID-19 levels.
“Three major stores have continued to pay their employees even though they have been closed,” said Seybold. “So they are not on unemployment and they are expected to return to work.
“But some of those that were laid off, I don’t think they will need all of those people, and I don’t think our July this year will be the same, so there still are going to be a lot of people unemployed. We will have a long way to go, I think.”
Other community leaders said they expect many businesses may not be ready to open by the May 11 date in order to ensure safety for workers and the public.
As Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, noted this week, in addition to keeping local workers and residents safe, people from away are going to be seeking assurances for safe destinations that practice adequate care.
The chamber’s initial marketing will be to in-state residents, she said.
“People will be looking to see that we all do our part to be socially distancing and wearing masks so that customers see us as a safe place to come to … with the messaging that our businesses are well-informed of the universal guidelines,” said Crawford, now in her 23rd year as executive director.
“It’s the new normal, and the chamber will be at the forefront of helping members and non-members,” she promised.
Crawford has been working with Christopher Bellis, president of the chamber’s board of directors, to spearhead recommendations to be presented to the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force.
Working with input from people across the state, including a panel of Mount Washington Valley stakeholders comprised of chamber membership, the task force has to worked to craft broad guidelines for a number of industries. Serving on the task force is the valley’s own state Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location).
Bellis, co-owner for the past eight years of the Cranmore Inn on Kearsarge Road in North Conway Village, said: “If you put this in the context of a race, slow and steady wins the race.
“We have to be aware of the health and safety of all of our workers and to ensure they stay healthy and that those coming to our area also stay healthy when they are here,” he said.
“This is a health crisis, and we have to think of health first.”
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, has been helping businesses crippled by the mandatory closures caused by the pandemic, working with council board member Andy Dean to secure $580,000 in small business loans in March and early April.
“My expectation as the valley starts to reopen is this will be a long, slow process,” Cuddy said.
“I think there will be a need for access to capital other than the PPP (Paycheck Protection program); hopefully, businesses will be able to get some of that help from the $125 billion the state is getting in stimulus monies.”
In North Conway Village, businesses also are looking to reopen, cautiously and prudently, starting May 11 or shortly thereafter with all of the CDC and Gov. Sununu’s guidelines in place.
Three different representatives of the White Mountain Independents — president Skip Spadaccini (who is co-owner with wife, Lisa, of It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique at the Eastern Slope Inn); former president Deb Jasien of Fields of Ambrosia; and executive board member Laura Cummings of White Birch Books — all said they are looking forward to reopening under the new guidance from the state.
All noted that their businesses have remained opened for online and phone orders and curbside pickup.
“I would say we are cautiously gearing up,” said Spadaccini, a 40-year veteran in the retailing business, mostly in the ski and outdoor products industry and also an employee at the Appalachian Mountain Club.
He said the White Mountain Independents’ 30 percent off gift certificate sale sold out last weekend, which gave a boost to members when they greatly needed it.
“We’d like to give a shout-out to the community for all of their great support during this time,” he said. “We are all small businesses, and I think we are all eager. We are all concerned primarily for our businesses financially and for the safety of our staff and customers.”
Asked if he had any advice to give his fellow merchants, Spadaccini said, “Be cautious — but also be optimistic that things will get better. I think summer will come and people will still want to come to the valley as there is pent-up energy there.”
Wife/business partner Lisa Spadaccini said, “The (Eastern Slope Inn) is technically closed to the public (at the current time) … so if I can open (the consignment shop), it won’t be until May 15. But I am taking email orders (imgconsign@gmail.com) and either ship or curbside pickup.”
Jasien noted that her Fields of Ambrosia natural therapeutic and body care products store in North Conway Village has been busy filling orders, with customers ordering on her newly redesigned website (fieldsofambrosia.com).
She said hand sanitizer has been especially strong, and that she initiated a collaboration with Grant’s Shop ’n Save to be able to sell that product at the Glen food market.
Jasien said she is also extending her buy two, get one free bar soap special and will have a Mother’s Day special of hand wash and lotion.
As for the reopening?
“We will continue with the online ordering for now,” she said. “I think I am going to wait and see two more weeks whether it’s the community coming and shopping or people visiting from the south coming,” Jasien said.
“I have two elderly employees who are in the high-risk group … So, I may offer some very limited hours if requested, but for now I am sticking with online ordering.
“When we do open, I think it will probably by limiting numbers in the store to five or six, and we will have hand sanitizer, gloves and masks for customers,” she said.
White Birch Books’ Laura Cummings said her business has been doing orders online (at whitebirchbooks.com) and over the phone.
“One up side of this is we are getting to know our customers better because every order takes more time — which is wonderful, it’s really old-fashioned customer service,’ said Cummings, now in her 15th year of store ownership of the independent bookstore, which also sells puzzles (a big item during this stay-at-home pandemic) and cards in addition to books.
As for the May 11 statewide retail opening lift, Cummings said: “We are not sure; we might make it (in terms of getting the store CDC and state-ready), we might not. Not everyone is sure they are ready to start shopping yet or are ready to come back inside. So, we will continue to meet people at their comfort level and try and figure it out.”
Amber Dalton, whose North Conway business, Spruce Hurricane, also is a member of White Mountain Independents.
She said since the March statewide closure, her women’s apparel and jewelry store has offered “customer call days” where orders can be called in after viewing merchandise on social media such as Facebook and Instagram.
As for the May 11 reopening date, Dalton said, “We are taking a more cautious approach with call days Mondays and Thursdays and appointment shopping the other days of the week, except Sundays when we are closed — at least through the end of May and we will reassess in June.”
Fellow White Mountain Independents members Brian and Kathy Ahearn, owners of Four Your Paws Only pet emporium in North Conway, note that they plan to reopen tentatively on the 11th but with very strict guidelines.
“We will continue to offer ‘Curbside to Go’ and online ordering for those that do not want to come in,” said Kathy.
On May 18, restaurants, which have been limited to delivery and takeout since the state of emergency began, can resume outdoor or sidewalk food service. For more on that front, stay tuned to The Conway Daily Sun.
For more updates on the state’s “Stay at Home 2.0” reopening guidelines, go to governor.nh.gov.
