incident

Rainbow Family of Living Light National Gathering in the Routt National Forest on July 2, 2022. (WHITE MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST PHOTO)

GORHAM — The Rainbow Family of Living Light plans to hold its 51st anniversary gathering in the White Mountain National Forest in the Kilkenny area of Coos County.

The Androscoggin Ranger Districtmanages that portion of forest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.