CONWAY — The Mount Washington Commission will hold a public information session on Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center to solicit public comments on its draft master plan for the summit of Mount Washington.
The commission has been working on the master plan for the state park on the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak for months. When completed it will be the first new master plan for the park since the early 1970s.
The commission is required by New Hampshire law (RSA 227-B:6), to prepare a master plan every 10 years.
The master plan addresses many issues including needed capital improvements, collecting fees, the daily operation of the summit, promoting the summit as a recreational, historic and scientific attraction, and protecting the unique flora and other natural resources of the summit.
According to the draft master plan, the goal is to ensure that the summit of Mount Washington “continues to be a must-see destination for visitors to the region while also ensuring that resource values are protected.”
The commission plans to hold a second public information session Aug. 23 in Concord.
At each meeting, the commission will provide a brief presentation on the draft master plan and take questions and comments from the public.
The commission is chaired by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), and includes state Rep. Karen Umberger; Ed Bergeron of North Conway and Paul Ingersoll of Berlin; Philip Bryce, director of the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation; Wayne Presby of the Mt. Washington Cog Railway; Howard Wemyss of Randolph; Jack Middleton of the Mt. Washington Observatory; Chris Thayer of the Appalachian Mountain Club; Derek Ibarguen, forest supervisor for the White Mountain National Forest; and Drew Scamman of Townsquare Media.
