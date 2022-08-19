CONWAY — The Mount Washington Commission will hold a public information session on Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center to solicit public comments on its draft master plan for the summit of Mount Washington.

The commission has been working on the master plan for the state park on the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak for months. When completed it will be the first new master plan for the park since the early 1970s.

