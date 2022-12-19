FRYEBURG, Maine — The state of Maine is proposing an upgrade to its public shooting range on Fish & Game Road in a bid to make it more accessible. One local woman told the Sun she was concerned about noise.

The planning board is holding a hearing on Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's proposed expansion on Tuesday at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center, 59 Recreation Drive, in Fryeburg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.