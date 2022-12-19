FRYEBURG, Maine — The state of Maine is proposing an upgrade to its public shooting range on Fish & Game Road in a bid to make it more accessible. One local woman told the Sun she was concerned about noise.
The planning board is holding a hearing on Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's proposed expansion on Tuesday at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center, 59 Recreation Drive, in Fryeburg.
Wildlife Special Projects Coordinator Robert Cordes told the Sun last Wednesday, "It's not really an expansion, it's a modernization of the facility."
Right now, the range has shooting bays to accommodate target shooting at 100 yards and 25 yards and an area for trap shooting.
"What we're looking to do is more efficiently use the space to continue to provide a 100-yard shooting facility, 25 yards and aerial shotgun, which will be set up to be able to shoot trap, but then also a movable (target) thrower to have different presentations for training purposes and then at the additional facility there will be a 50-yard archery range," said Cordes.
The revamping also includes a 20-foot wall to mitigate noise from the range.
"Our engineering firm has done some computer simulations, and we've been assured that it will result in significant audible noise reduction," said Cordes adding some paving will be done to make the range more accessible.
Fryeburg resident Marilyn Miller told the Sun noise is a "major concern" to residents who live nearby or use Lovewell Pond. She said residents are concerned that the range will draw more people and that will make it louder.
"We are very concerned about the decibel level," said Miller. "So, we're concerned as to what is the need for it to be expanded to this magnitude and the assurance that the tranquillity, the majestic serenity of this community, won't be disturbed."
She said the range is in close proximity to Lovewell Pond and believes there will be an increase from 27 shooting stations to 43 stations.
"I'm just trying to imagine sitting, you know, kayaking along the lake on any given day was what potentially could be 43 stations of, of shooting is to me that, to me, that's the wild wild west."
The redesigned range will stay within the existing 16-acre footprint. The range is closed now for the winter.
Once it opens back up the range will remain be open to the public and free of charge.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. but before the state's hearing, the board will hear a proposal from Eric Alt to establish a tavern at 383 Portland St.
