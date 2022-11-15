CONWAY — Budget season has begun, and the first draft of the Conway School Board’s proposed budget for 2023-24 is up $272,328 or .7 percent over last year. Superintendent Kevin Richard told the board Monday night that the chief culprits for the increase are health insurance along with rising heating oil and fuel prices.
“I feel pretty good bringing this budget forward,” Richard said. “The building-level administrators have done a good job. We made the commitment years ago to a needs-based budget, and if they needed something they would be asking for it. And if it's not needed, we asked them to go back and reorganize. That's kind of my big thing; we don't always have to add, we can utilize resources differently.”
Richard presented a proposed operating budget in draft form of $40,504,694.
“Personnel makes up the majority of the budget; it’s about 80 percent (of the budget),” Richard said.
School officials are bracing for a 12 percent hike in health insurance premiums. They expected a 10 percent increase, but Harvard Pilgrim Health Care set an increase of 12.73 percent. A 10 percent hike would meant an increase of $768,116, but the additional 2.73 percent pushed the increase to $930,783.
“We’ve initially calculated a 12 percent increase,” Richard said.
“We’re hoping it will come in but lower. But remember that the actual premium rates are probably still lower than they were three years ago because we made such a significant change in the health insurance,” he said.
Last April, history was made when voters approved Article 5 — a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Conway School Board and Conway Education Support Personnel union, which put every union member and all the administrators in SAU 9 on the same health insurance program.
Such a move automatically reduced the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 school year by $316,371 in the first year.
The proposed operating budget (Article 6) of $40,303,790 passed easily, and with the passage of Article 5, the budget dropped to $39,987,419 or $26,744 less than the default budget, which would have kicked in if the budget had been defeated.
In September, the 2021-22 financial books for the school year were closed, and the board realized a record $3.9 million surplus. The board, under a warrant article approved in 2013, could have kept up to 2.5 percent of the surplus for emergencies but opted to keep 1.25 percent ($223,455.50) and returned $3,751,601.50 to offset taxes.
Richard said the district will get a definite figure from its health insurance provider (Harvard Pilgrim Health Care) in early December.
Health insurance, according to Richard, totals roughly $10 million, or about 25 percent of the overall budget.
Richard said no changes are reflected in this budget to regular education teaching staff at Kennett Middle School and the three elementary schools — Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree School.
He said administrative reorganization at Kennett High will result in the net reduction of one staff member, a person overseeing school counseling and special education services.
There is also a proposed reallocation of resources at the high school. “Instead of having a full-time health science teacher, you might have a half-time health science teacher and use the same amount of money but cover pieces outside that position,” Richard said. “It’s a different way to serve students with a variety of different needs.”
He added: “You’ll also notice that there were vacant positions that are still in the budget moving forward. A lot of those are in special education. … They’re in the budget, but if we can fill them, that’s the dream, right? We want to fill those speech positions, those school psych positions. If we can’t, then we will have to shift monies to purchase contracted services, and sometimes that’s more money.”
Fuel costs appear to be on the rise.
“Fuel costs are increasing,” Richard said. “Last year, (Jim Hill, director of special services) did a great job. (Joking) This year, he didn’t do a good job. No, it’s just a difference in the cost of fuel.”
The district is locked in at $2.68 per gallon for this school year but is budgeting $4.50 per gallon for next year.
“Who knows where that will be, but that reflects an increase of $193,170,” said Richard. “You’ll see that health insurance and fuel costs make up a pretty good chunk of change.”
Richard shared a breakdown of anticipated expenses:
• Unit 2: Special education districtwide is down $291,593 or 4.19 percent (last year, it was up $651,416 or 10.36 percent) from this year, projecting to be $6,661,942 in the 2023-24 budget.
• Unit 3: Kennett High, up $71,141 or .82 percent (last year up $324,590 or 3.87 percent), with a projected budget of $8,765,995 for next year.
• Unit 4: Kennett Middle School, up $253,546 or 7.03 percent (down $24,322 or .66 percent last year), with a projected budget of $3,859,346. Chief among the increases is a $117,000 increase in health insurance along with a $79,000 increase in fuel to heat the building.
• Unit 5: Conway Elementary, down $64,461 or 2.51 percent (down $127,739 or 4.76 percent last year), with a projected budget of $2,499,981.
• Unit 6: John H. Fuller Elementary, which received the $60,000 elementary school rotating (maintenance) fund, is up $68,716 or 2.73 percent (was up $97,801 or 4.08 percent last year), with a projected budget of $2,582,790.
• Unit 7: Pine Tree School, which received the $60,000 elementary school rotating (maintenance) fund in 2022-23, is up $26,010 or .97 percent (was up $222,084 or up 9.04 percent last year), with a projected budget of $2,713,453.
• Unit 8: Technology districtwide is down $13,373 or 1.30 percent (was down $57,505 or 5.29 percent last year), with a projected budget of $1,018,475.
• Unit 9: Career technical education is down $8,468 or .56 percent (was up $119,433 or 8.59 percent last year), with a projected budget of $1,502,475.
• Unit 10: Maintenance and transportation districtwide is up $230,810 or 2.54 percent (was up $301,771 or 3.44 percent last year), with a projected budget of $9,332,238.
