Conway School Board - 2023-24 school budget - Kevin Richard

Superintendent Kevin Richard presented the first draft of the 2023-24 operating budget for the Conway School District to the Conway School Board on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Budget season has begun, and the first draft of the Conway School Board’s proposed budget for 2023-24 is up $272,328 or .7 percent over last year. Superintendent Kevin Richard told the board Monday night that the chief culprits for the increase are health insurance along with rising heating oil and fuel prices.

“I feel pretty good bringing this budget forward,” Richard said. “The building-level administrators have done a good job. We made the commitment years ago to a needs-based budget, and if they needed something they would be asking for it. And if it's not needed, we asked them to go back and reorganize. That's kind of my big thing; we don't always have to add, we can utilize resources differently.”

