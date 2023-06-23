White Mountains Pride President Chris Bellis (right) stands with board member Amber Theriault (center) and her daughter Emma Demers at the White Mountains Pride dine-to-donate event at Flatbread Company in North Conway on June 20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
White Mountains Pride board member Amber Theriault and board president Christopher Bellis at a dine to donate event at Exile Burrito in Berlin on May 12. (COURTESY PHOTO)
White Mountains Pride board member Amber Theriault (right) and her daughter Emma Demers at the Stir Up the Paint event at the Quality Inn in Gorham on June 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The cast of M&D Playhouse's "A Funny on the Way to Forum" will be performing at White Mountains Pride Fest Saturday at 3 p.m. in North Conway Community Center park. (M&D PLAYHOUSE PHOTO)
CONWAY — When asked what gay pride means to him, Christopher Bellis, board president of White Mountains Pride — hosting the fourth White Mountains Pride Fest at the North Conway Community Center Park today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m — told the story of the long path it took to be able to marry his husband, Eddie Bennett.
“I used to say my husband and I had to get committed, had to get domesticated and had to get civilized before we could actually get married,” Bellis said. “So we had a domestic partnership and then we had the civil union to get us more rights. … We actually didn’t get married until we were living in a jurisdiction that recognized marriage, which was in 2012.”
