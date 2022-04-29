CONCORD — A bill that would have allowed adults to possess up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants at home was killed in the Senate 15-9 on Thursday.
Voting against killing the bill were Sens. David Watters (D-Dover), Suzanne Prentiss, (D-West Lebanon), Jay Kahn, (D-Keene), Harold French (R-Canterbury), Cindy Rosenwald (D-Nashua), Becky Whitley (D-Hopkinton), John Reagan, (R-Deerfield), Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth) and Tom Sherman (D-Rye).
House Bill 629 passed the House on a vote of 241-113 on Jan. 6. Similar efforts to legalize pot failed in the Legislature in 2020 and 2019.
New Hampshire is surrounded by Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts, and Canada where pot has been legalized but opponents of the bill said New Hampshire should stand strong in opposition and noted the federal government still has laws against it.
The measure would have permitted cultivators to give pot to others in small amounts. It provided that smoking or vaping in public will be punishable by a $100 fine and it would be illegal for youths to possess.
Kahn offered an amendment that would make possession of small quantities legal but still illegal for minors to possess. The amendment also had provisions for driving under the influence of cannabis.
He said dispensaries are lining up along the state borders in the same way that New Hampshire has lined up liquor stores at the borders.
“Drink up this bill and don’t let it go up in smoke,” Kahn urged.
The governor has expressed concern about bills related to marijuana and maintained that the state is focused on its opioid crisis and while other states have seen increases in overdose rates New Hampshire’s rates have stabilized.
He also expressed concern about sales, particularly sales of edibles. This bill did not address edibles or the sale of the substance.
Perkins Kwoka oted polls show over 70 percent of the public supports the idea. She said the bill does not set up a commercial market and said the current situation supports a minority bias with people of color being arrested more than white people.
Bedford police arrest minorities at a lower rate, Sen. Bill Gannon (R-Sandown) said.
Sen. Denise Ricciardi (R-Bedford) spoke in opposition to the amendment and bill. She said she made a campaign promise to oppose legalization and there would be Second Amendment implications for cannabis users that could impact gun owners.
Ricciardi said until the state addresses what constitutes being high behind the wheel, the state is not in the position to pass the bill.
Sen. Regina Birdsell (R-Derry) said just because the public wants it does not mean it is a good policy.
She said there has been difficulty prosecuting driving while intoxicated cases involving marijuana in other states. “There are a lot of processes that need to be set up,” she said.
Sen. Bob Giuda (R-Warren) said in every state where marijuana has been legalized there has been an explosion in pediatric health concerns. He said suicide, overdose and vehicular deaths have been impacted.
“This is not a harmless substance,” Giuda said.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) spoke against the amendment and the bill. He said he spoke as a parent and grandparent and the terrible effects that marijuana can have on people.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said there has been much iscussion on what is in and not in this amendment. One of the problems he said is who is going to sell? Other states have dispensaries but there is no ability in the bill to raise revenue from the product and no quality control.
“What we are getting with this amendment is an open door to the black market,” he said.
He also compared violation limits to alcohol and noted the fines are higher for booze. And he said the deletion of language related to ownership and control of property related to marijuana was problematic. “It is not ready for prime time,” Bradley said of the bill.
Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) said this is a federally illegal substance and any change should begin there. She noted every state which has legalized it has done so in defiance of the federal government.
Masks in schools
A bill that takes away from schools the right to require masks, House Bill 1131, passed 14-10 along party lines.
Sherman, who is a physician, argued the bill would be dangerous to public health but Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry,)said masks have not been proven to be effective in that age group and have done more harm than good. She said it should be left to the parents.
“Masks have been proven to be more harmful than good,” she stated.
Kahn said this sort of mandate on local schools is wrong, particularly when there is a law to keep schools open. He said he supported local control and public health.
Bradley said there should be no penalty and was happy that was taken out of the bill. He said the Senate has gotten off track and the discussion should be about who makes the decision on mandatory masking.
Sherman said schools are a giant Petrie dish and students can pass infections back and forth.
During the pandemic, the state Department of Education recommended local control and Sherman said he agreed that should continue, allowing school boards to make their own decisions during the pandemic based on what was happening in their region.
The bill now goes on to the governor.
