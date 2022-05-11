CONWAY — A suspect who police believe is responsible for a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the area was arrested following an investigation by Conway and Fryeburg police as well as the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
More arrests are likely, police say.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei announced Tuesday that James Gray, 44, of Conway was arrested April 22 and charged with four counts of felony theft by unauthorized taking.
"After a lengthy investigation conducted with the cooperation of several agencies within Carroll and Oxford Counties, it was determined that James Gray was responsible for the theft of a large quantity of catalytic converters throughout the two Maine and New Hampshire Counties," said Mattei.
He said the investigation is still ongoing and that Conway police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department expect additional arrests related to the case in the weeks to come.
Mattei thanked the sheriff's office, Fryeburg Police and Maine State Police for their assistance.
"The collaborative effort between multiple agencies throughout the two counties has made advancements in this investigation possible," said Mattei.
Catalytic converters are emission control devices attached to vehicles that contain precious metals and can fetch hundreds of dollars at resale.
Thefts over $1,000 are Class B felonies and over $1,500 are Class A. The thefts can be aggregated so if a person stole multiple items, the value of each item could be added together to up the charge.
The Carroll County Attorney's Office charged Gray with six counts of Class B felony theft, including counts that say in March, Gray stole two catalytic converters from automobiles at Ridings Auto in Ossipee, one from Effingham Fire Department, five from Spectrum cable in Conway and one from Mount Washington Valley Kustomz in Conway.
Fryeburg Police announced Monday they had made an arrest or arrests in connection to four catalytic converter thefts that took place April 16 at Den's Auto at 399 Portland St.
"Security cameras took several photos of an individual. At the time, we thought it was several individuals, but it turned out he was changing his clothes while on the property," Fryeburg polioce said on their Facebook page.
Fryeburg officer Jarrod Wiswell made a motor vehicle stop near Den's Auto for a minor infraction. Wiswell noticed that the passenger was dressed like the suspect in the April 16 surveillance and had "other characteristics" that "fit" that individual.
"Both the passenger and operator's stories and identities kept changing throughout the car stop," said Fryeburg Police.
"Ultimately, both individuals confessed to their involvement in the April 16 crime and confessed to several other crimes in the Conway area," the Facebook post continued.
"Through Officer Wiswell 's diligent police work, several crimes were solved and some criminals were taken off the street. Nice job, Officer Wiswell!"
The post didn't disclose the suspects' names. But Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick confirmed their arrest of Gra. The other person arrested was Michael Taylor, 29, of Parsonsfield, Maine.
It doesn't appear that Taylor has been charged in New Hampshire.
Fryeburg police did share a photo from the stop. The vehicle had a window sticker that said in memory of Felicia Lin Gray 9/25/89 to 8/21/16. Gray died of a drug overdose. An obituary that ran in the Sun lists James Gray as her brother.
Since his arrest, Gray was released $300 cash bail, according to Carroll County Superior Court. He has a status conference set for June 20.
