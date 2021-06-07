CONWAY — Police on Monday identified the driver who died Thursday night after crashing a compact SUV into a tree at 3121 East Conway Road near the Maine-New Hampshire border.
Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott identified the driver of the vehicle as Peter William Coll, 29, of Center Conway.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 3, Conway officers, members of the East Conway and North Conway Rescue, as well as Brewster Ambulance responded to what a witness reported as a motor vehicle crash into a tree on East Conway Road about a mile north of River Street in East Conway and just south of Jessie’s Store at 12 Green Hill Road.
Coll's 2020 black Nissan Rogue had been traveling toward Chatham when it struck the tree off the right-hand side of the road.
Kelley-Scott said when police and rescue personnel arrived, they found the male operator to be entrapped in the vehicle.
“It was found the operator’s injuries sustained as a result of the collision proved to be fatal,” she said.
Kelley-Scott said the department’s accident reconstruction team documented the scene and that the cause is under investigation.
The Conway police log for June 3 and 4 says Gilford Police Department was to be notified.
A dispatcher with Gilford Police confirmed the request was made and said no other information was available.
The police log also reported that at 7:21 p.m. “a second caller” reported entrapment of the occupant of the vehicle and also that the “vehicle accelerated prior to hitting the tree.”
