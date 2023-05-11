OSSIPEE — Though he was set to leave office next week, Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache says he stay around a bit longer.
Meanwhile, an Ossipee resident has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Commissioner Kim Tessari who also notice she intends to leave at the end of the month.
Plache (R-Wolfeboro) had announced March 30 he was resigning board effective May 15. He said the decision was a personal matter. Plache was elected to a second term in November 2022.
Then on May 5, Tessari (R-Ossipee) announced she was resigning as of May 31 due to a family medical matter.
With the departure of two commissioners, that would leave Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) as the sole remaining board member until the legislative delegation can appoint someone.
However, at Thursday's commissioners' meeting, during media questions, the Sun followed up on rumor that Plache might stay past May 15. McCarthy had said she hoped Plache would make the decision as of Wednesday.
The Sun suggested that if the commissioners were to discuss this topic they do so in public. A reporter attended the meeting by Zoom.
"I could invite you into my head, and you could watch what happens in my brain as I make this decision, but I don't think that's feasible," said Plache.
Plache said he wouldn't make the decision during the meeting. But apparently at some point he will decide and inform McCarthy, who chairs the board.
"Once he has given me his decision, it will be public," said McCarthy.
As of Wednesday, the delegation, led by Rep. Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), hadn't scheduled a meeting or explained the process by which they seek to fill the vacancies.
The Sun asked the commissioners Thursday if they plan to ask the delegation to get a move on.
"We're different branches of government," said Tessari. "We can't ask them to do anything. We sent them a copy of our notice and said, 'We are resigning.' They know we're resigning. If they chose to convene a meeting before our resignations were effective, that would be their choice."
The Sun's requests for comment from Avellani have gone unanswered.
Attending the commissioners meeting Thursday was Ossipee resident Dallas Emery, who serves on his town's budget committee.
Readers might remember that Emery has been attending Ossipee selectmen's meetings for years and he peppers the board with questions on everything from COVID policy to why selectmen spent much of their American Rescue Act funds to restore a covered bridge that won't be used for vehicular traffic.
Two years ago, he also encouraged county commissioners to go to court to fight federal COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home workers.
Emery offered to fill one of the vacancies on the commissioners' board.
"I would like to run for one of these positions, so I'm going to put my name in the hat," said Emery.
McCarthy said she expects that an advertisement asking for applicants to submit letters of interest will be published in newspapers soon but that's up to the delegation.
Commissioners are elected countywide but represent districts. So, Emery, being from Ossipee, would be able to run for the District 2 seat held by Tessari.
Tessari represents Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Tamworth and Tuftonboro.
Plache represents the District 3 towns of Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
The Sun asked Rep. Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) who has interacted with Emery extensively as he was a selectman until March, whether he would support Emery's bid to become a county commissioner.
"It's impossible to give an answer at this time until all candidates are reviewed," said Smith.
It remains unclear what would happen if the board is reduced to one member.
The Sun reached out to the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office to find out what the law says about majority votes. In a response email, Communications Director Communications Director Anna Sventek pointed to RSA 28:1-b.
"Majority Vote Required — All rights, authority and powers of the county commissioners shall be exercised only by vote of a majority of the county commissioners," states RSA 28:1-b.
Following Tessari's resignation announcement, the Sun contacted Strafford County Commissioner and President of the New Hampshire County Commissioners Council George Maglaras, who also is a former president of the NH Association of Counties.
Maglaras, who has decades of county government experience, said he has never seen a situation where there's only one commissioner left.
"I'm not saying it's never happened," said Maglaras. "I only go back 40 years."
Maglaras said one commissioner could be a quorum because there's only one person on the board.
Wolfeboro resident Fred Cain, who also attended Thursday's meeting, said he has asked Avellani about the repercussions of the coming vacancies.
"I had sent an email to the chair of the delegation requesting any information on replacements," said Cain. "I just want it known that the chair never even responded to the email."
Governmentoversite.com contributed to this report.
