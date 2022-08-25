MV Proce Drop

M&V Convenience co-owner Mark McConkey poses with his gas station's price sign Tuesday when gas was selling at $2.38 per gallon for a couple hours thanks to Americans for Prosperity. (DALE MCCONKEY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Thanks to the largesse of Americans for Prosperity, Mark McConkey’s Sunoco station in Ossipee was able to sell gasoline for $2.38 for 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Vincent Vaccaro, who co-owns M&V Convenience at 2265 White Mountain Highway with McConkey, said Americans for Prosperity allowed them to drop the price of regular from $4.14 to $2.38 per gallon, a discount of $1.76.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.