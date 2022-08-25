M&V Convenience co-owner Mark McConkey poses with his gas station's price sign Tuesday when gas was selling at $2.38 per gallon for a couple hours thanks to Americans for Prosperity. (DALE MCCONKEY PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Thanks to the largesse of Americans for Prosperity, Mark McConkey’s Sunoco station in Ossipee was able to sell gasoline for $2.38 for 90 minutes on Tuesday.
Vincent Vaccaro, who co-owns M&V Convenience at 2265 White Mountain Highway with McConkey, said Americans for Prosperity allowed them to drop the price of regular from $4.14 to $2.38 per gallon, a discount of $1.76.
The lines to get in stretched a quarter-mile with at most a 30-minute wait for gas, said Vaccaro, adding that M&V staff, Ossipee police and representatives from Americans for Prosperity helped keep traffic moving.
According to McConkey, gas was sold at $2.38 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Over 1,000 gallons of gasoline was sold at the discounted price. “The event was fun and a huge success,” said McConkey.
According to FactCheck.org, Americans for Prosperity is a “social welfare” organization, which along with Americans for Prosperity Action, a super PAC, and Americans for Prosperity Foundation, is a conservative/libertarian group heavily financed by Koch Industries, owned by billionaire Charles Koch.
Christopher Maidment, grassroots engagement director for Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire, explained how and why they choose to lower gas prices at M&V and other stations across the country. “We had nearly 100 cars go through and fill up their tanks,” said Maidment. “So that was 100 very happy people in the Ossipee/Conway area that were able to fill up their tanks for prices they haven’t seen in more than 18 months.”
Americans for Property is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization that argues for “good policy,” said Maidment. He said supportive donors fund gas discount events and the non-profit is able to reimburse gas stations for the difference between what they were selling gas for and $2.38.
The reason $2.38 was chosen was because it was the price of gas when Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021.
“We’re trying to bring awareness of what caused the gas prices to go up in the first place,” said Maidment, who blamed the high prices on President Joe Biden shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline, cutting gas leases and upping regulation on energy companies. “That is driving up the prices.”
Asked about Ukraine, Maidment said it was contributing factor in oil and gas prices but the primary factor is Biden’s energy policies.
McConkey, who is a Republican state representative from Freedom running for re-election, said he was connected to the AFD gas discount program by his fellow Carroll County delegation member, Republican state Rep. Lino Avellani of Wakefield
Democrats in the N.H. federal delegation are also trying to bring down gas prices, and they sent the Sun comments about that earlier this month.
“I’ve been pushing for legislation to crack down on price-gouging, provide a gas tax holiday, and lower prices at the pump,” said U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in a statement. “The last thing Granite Staters need right now is even higher prices at the gas pump, and we must use every resource available to bring down costs for our families.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said, “I am pushing for legislation to suspend the gas tax for at least the rest of the year and ensure that the FTC is cracking down on price manipulation in the market. I will also keep looking at other proposals in Congress that would help prevent Big Oil from padding their pockets at the expense of Americans.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s spokesperson Sam Paisley told the Sun, “Sen. Shaheen is committed to easing the pressure on Granite Staters’ wallets by continuing to bring down the price of gasoline and ensuring that oil and gas companies are not taking advantage of American consumers.”
