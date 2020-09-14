CONWAY — John Pence, President Donald Trump's senior campaign adviser and nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, will be on hand Wednesday for a "MAGA Meet Up" and the grand opening of the Conway office of the Carroll County Republicans.
The event will take place from 10:30-11:45 am. at the Carroll County GOP field office in Conway Marketplace, across the road from the TD Bank branch in Center Conway. He will be coming from Littleton, where he stopped today.
According to trumpvictory.com: "MAGA Meet-Ups are gatherings of Trump victory supporters in your neighborhood. MAGA Meet-Ups play a pivotal role in organizing your local community to help Keep America Great. They help us connect with other supporters in the area and recruit new volunteers who are ready to re-elect President Donald J. Trump and Republicans across America."
John Pence, 31, is from Arlington, Va. Before joining the campaign, he worked as a corporate lawyer in Indiana and also worked in multiple Latin American countries as a researcher and English teacher. Pence is fluent in Spanish and "often works with the Campaign's Latinos for Trump Coalition," according to trumpvictory.com.
His father is U.S. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana's 6th Congressional District.
He grew up in Columbus, Ind., and now lives with his wife, Giovanna, in Virginia.
He earned an undergraduate degree from The College of William and Mary, a law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law and a business degree from New York University.
“President Trump promised to never forget every American of this country when first elected," John Pence said in a statement sent to the Sun Monday.
"He has kept that promise by putting America first over the past four year — and he will do that again for four more years as our president. The Trump Campaign is going into over community, in every corner of this country, to remind every American why this president needs another term to fight for our interests, our jobs, and our security.”
After the stop in Conway, Pence will be in Concord for a phone bank event at 2:15 p.m. He has other stops throughout the day that are not open to the press.
To sign up for the Conway event, go to trumpvictory.com/nh/NH19162-maga-meet-up/.
