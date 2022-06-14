CONWAY — Johnny Eastman usually knows all that’s going on in the community. But the community recently pulled one over on him, leaving him speechless.
About 140 people gathered in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department last Saturday to celebrate Eastman’s 32 years with the department and wish him well when he takes the reins as Conway town manager Aug. 1.
While he knew about the sendoff, Eastman had no idea a host of speakers would pay tribute to him or that the board of selectmen — John Colbath, Mary Cary Seavey, Steve Porter, Carl Thibodeau and David Weathers — would unveil a sign proclaiming the site of the former Conway Community Building will now be known as Johnny R. Eastman Park.
“You know me, I’m not usually speechless, but I was,” Eastman said by phone Tuesday. “I am so thankful and appreciative to everyone who has supported me. To me, that’s what makes Conway the greatest town on Earth.”
Eastman, 58, of Albany was tapped in January to replace Town Manager Tom Holmes, who is retiring. And while Eastman knew about the party, he thought it would be a quick meet and greet.
It was that and much more. Eastman, with wife, Lisa, and daughters Ashton, Tazia and Lexey, arrived to a lengthy standing ovation, one of several on the night.
“It was one of the greatest things that my family has gotten to experience together,” Eastman shared later.
“We were really happy with the way it went,” Michael Lane, 41, of Conway, the new parks and recreation director, said Tuesday.
“Johnny enjoyed it, which was the most important thing. I know it was a busy day with (Kennett High) graduation and other things, but we tried to fit (the night) in before the start of summer camp (opening day is set for Monday, June 20).”
Lane, along with Assistant Recreation Director Todd Gallagher, Administrative Assistant Lynore Wagner and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody, planned the evening, along with the Friends of Conway Rec.
Eastman, a 1982 Kennett High graduate, has worked for the recreation department in some capacity for the 38 of the past 40 years.
Gallagher, who emceed the evening, opened by talking about the new stage. He said they’d rented it out for two-week blocks to various groups but struggled to come up with a name for the stage. He finally came up with “Short-Term Rental,” which drew a big laugh from the audience.
Then, five speakers — Peter Ames, representing Kennett High School; Donna Kueffe, the New Hampshire Parks and Recreation Association; Doc Walker, the Saco Valley Softball League; Dick Cote, Conway Rec and coaching; and Brady Lloyd, representing former summer counselors — came up one by one to talk about Eastman.
Ames watched Eastman grow up three houses away on Tasker Hill Road and recalled countless Whiffle ball games at his home. He also shared that Eastman, a member of his first Kennett boys’ basketball team in 1980, was his very first player with long hair and a beard. “I wonder where that hair went,” Ames said.
Kueffe, the longtime director of the Moultonborough Recreation Department, shared a story about the annual Carroll County Basketball Tournament and Eastman’s disdain for “everyone getting a trophy,” regardless of how they fared.
“I wondered what to get Johnny for a gift, and I decided how about one of those fourth-place trophies,” she said, pulling out a trophy with a grin.
On a more serious note, she sang the praises of Eastman and his staff for providing summer camp during COVID-19. “Johnny proved that not only could you do camp but showed the right way to do it,” she said.
Walker talked about Eastman as a standout athlete, especially on the softball field. He gave him the nickname “Gator” because of his resemblance to former Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell.
Walker said he and others had a love of the game, but in the 1990s, with age catching up to everyone, he approached Eastman about forming an over-40 Field of Dreams softball league.
“Gator was all for it,” Walker said, donning a baseball helmet with horns. “That’s when I became the medicine man for the Old Indians,” he added.
Cote, Fryeburg’s former rec director, talked about Eastman inviting him to appear on the longest-running Valley Vision (Channel 3) Rec Weekly TV show. He did. Eastman would talk about what programs Conway was up to and then turn things over to Cote, who always responded with, “We’re very, very busy in the town of Fryeburg.”
After retiring from his director’s job, Cote said he learned “what a master recruiter” Eastman was. Cote’s granddaughter Liz would call him and say, “Johnny says we need a coach, will you do it, Grandpa?” Cote recalled, saying that happened three times and each time he went and met with Eastman the next day, and each time left the meeting with a roster, a schedule and equipment.
Lloyd spoke about Eastman showing him how to run a recreation program. Today, he is the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Sanford, Maine.
“I’ll always be indebted to you, Johnny,” he said.
The Conway Rec staff presented Eastman with a name tag as town manager with the town seal on it, along with the final flag that flew over the community building before it was razed. They also gave him four tickets to an August New York Yankees versus Red Sox game in the State Street Pavilion section of Fenway Park.
Friends of Rec presented Eastman with a weeklong vacation package to the Amish country in Pennsylvania.
The final gift of the night was the new park sign, which selectmen unveiled. “That was really, really great,” said Eastman. “I was absolutely shocked. It’s something I don’t see myself being deserving of. I’m very grateful to everyone. Again, I just want to say thank you. The town of Conway has been wonderful to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.