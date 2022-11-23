Santa.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their annual appearance this year at the 29th Parade of Lights. The chamber is asking people to enter the parade or come out and watch the show on Nov. 25. (FILE PHOTO).

BERLIN — The North Country is celebrating the holidays in a big way this year.

The Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Berlin on Friday night, kicking off a holiday season of craft fairs, Christmas concerts and other events.

