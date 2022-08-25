CONWAY — Lack of affordable housing — or any housing, for that matter — remains a hot topic, with a statewide and local rental vacancy rate of under 1 percent.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) is well aware of the dire situation and spoke about it frequently during a visit Tuesday to Conway area.
During his visit, Pappas toured the Avesta Housing Project under construction on the MWV Technology Center campus in Conway.
The first building will have three stories and 40 rental units, most of which will be at affordable rates.
Avesta is a non-profit housing agency based in Portland, Maine, that owns and manages just over 90 properties, has approval from the Conway Planning Board to build 156 units in the four-building project, said project engineer Patrick Hess, who was on site Tuesday along with construction superintendent Jim Donohue of Hutter Construction of New Ipswich.
The topic of housing also came up at a roundtable meeting with local business owners later in the day.
“Clearly, we need many more of these projects to get beyond the planning phase and into construction, so it’s good to see the progress at this site. Obviously, there are many more phases of this project to come, and we look forward to some of these units being leased next year,” said Pappas.
“The need is tremendous here in the valley and all across New Hampshire for affordable housing units,” added Pappas, noting, “We’re 20,000 housing units short today and that doesn’t even contemplate the affordability issue.
"Rents continue to go up at an unsustainable rate, so this is a start to an answer to that problem," he said.
"It’s a cooperative effort — the town of Conway has done important work at the local level to create conditions that could bring something like this forward, and of course, the support of New Hampshire Housing and the federal funding of tax credits is the lynchpin that makes this happen,” Pappas added.
Asked about the private initiative of The Bluebird Project to create eight units in the former Bunker building on Pine Street, Pappas said: “I think it’s all about cooperation and partnership. That's how we’re going to solve this issue. Few areas in New Hampshire get the need for affordable housing as this area does.
"So whether it’s a major project like this Avesta one or smaller projects such as Bluebird’s, it’s going to be additive and moving us in a great direction. I’m just grateful for the leadership that the folks in Conway have provided on this issue," he said.
Later, in talking with business leaders, he heard time and again how lack of housing had cost some of the business owners staff.
Present at that roundtable were Heather Chase of the Local Grocer, Brian Ahearn of Four Your Paws Only, Joan Daly of Soyfire Candle, Laura Cummings of White Birch Books, Christopher Burk of Cathedral Ledge Distillery and Susan Logan, marketing director for the White Mountain Independents, which hosted the get-together.
Greg Vander Veer, co-owner with Stephen O’Farrell of the Christmas Loft and Trick and Treats, related how they recently lost their store manager and assistant because their rentals were sold out from under them and they couldn't find housing in the area.
“Business owners talked about the housing issue and lack of employees and having a plaec for employees. They also talked of rising energy prices, especially for electricity,” summarized Pappas after the half-hour outdoor session.
“It’s always good to come to the valley and to hear business owners’ concerns. They have been so resilient, through COVID and then with the increased demands last year and this year. As co-chair of the bipartisan Small Business Caucus, I always like to hear their stories and to help in any way I can," Pappas said.
Pappas is unopposed among Democrats in the Sept. 13 primary., but 10 Republicans are vying fior the chance to unseat him: Tom Alciere, Tim Baxter, Gail Huff Brown, Mark Kilbane, Karoline Leavitt, Mary Maxwell, Matt Mowers, Russell Prescott, Kevin Rondeau and Gilead Towne.
For more on Pappas, go to pappas.house.gov.
