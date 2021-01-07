WASHINGTON — Little did U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) know on Dec. 30 as he prepared to begin his second term representing New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District that six days later a mob of Donald Trump supporters would storm the Capitol building, forcing elected officials and their staff to evacuate amid the chaos.
Pappas believes it is due to a president that, in his words, “has gone rogue.”
Pappas is among many who hold Trump responsible for inciting the riot and believe he must be held accountable for his actions.
“What we witnessed yesterday should chill Americans to their core,” he said by phone Thursday afternoon. “Riotous, armed mobs overcame law enforcement and stormed the Capitol, and they attempted to derail American democracy. They did this after being incited and instructed by President Donald J. Trump. He has failed the most fundamental element of the job: to support and defend the Constitution.
“This president should not serve one more day in office. That is why I support the growing bipartisan calls for his immediate removal from power under the 25th Amendment or the impeachment process, whichever means will ensure the swiftest possible end to his dangerous presidency.”
Pappas said he arrived at the Capitol at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and could already hear the crowds of raucous Trump supporters.
“They were coming up the mall,” he said, “In fact, it was hard to find a way (into the Capitol), because so many roads and intersections were blocked off, and there were barriers in places.
“I got up to my office, and probably within 20 or 30 minutes, one of the Capitol Police officers pounded on the door, and evacuated us, saying that there were pipe bombs in the area and that we needed to evacuate as quickly as possible,” Pappas said.
He drove back to his apartment.
“(Police) told me to get as far away from here as I could, so that’s what I did,” he said. “They put a shelter in place order for folks who were in the other buildings. And so there were a lot of people that were stuck in their offices about the time security was breached.
“Annie Kuster, who’s the other member of Congress from New Hampshire, was on the floor of the House when the glass was broken on the door, and shots were fired. She had a real serious scare, but she and the other members were able to kind of barricade themselves in until it was safe to find a quick exit,” Pappas recalled.
Pappas returned to do the people’s business later, with Congress resuming its voting at 9 p.m. They worked until nearly 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
“It was a long day here, glad it’s over,” he said. “And I’m glad that it didn’t derail the important business of the day, which was to affirm the will of the voters and to make sure that the electoral college votes were counted.”
It was vital that the House reconvened, according to Pappas.
“This is exactly what these rioters were seeking to do, not only to cause damage and potentially harm people and property, but to stop the certification of the votes from November. And we felt it was really important last night to come back into session and to finish that, and that’s what we did.”
Pappas is fearful of what Trump might do next in his remaining 12 days as president.
“Every day that Donald Trump remains president is a danger to the security of this country and our democracy,” he said. “And he showed yesterday he is not fit for the office that he holds. So I think that the (25th Amendment) is the process that should start, and really censure would just be a slap on the wrist for inciting a riot against Congress and against the Capitol.
Pappas said there’s a growing bipartisan caucus of individuals who believe that over the next couple of weeks “until we switch to a new president, that Vice President Pence should assert control with the Cabinet and follow the guidance under the 25th Amendment,” which is the process to remove an unfit president.
Trump, Pappas believes, “is detached from reality. I think he’s in a dangerous position. And he continues to deny reality and stoke conspiracy theories. And that is why he continues to be a danger.”
“And that’s why I think we have a provision like that in the 25th Amendment. I think Mike Pence conducted himself admirably yesterday. And I think he should be in charge until we swear in a new president on Jan. 20.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.