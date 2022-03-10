CONWAY — The Conway School Board is expected to revisit a new student dress code when it meets Monday night, but the members balked when the latest draft revisions were brought forward by the board’s policy committee. Notably, there were concerns about pajama bottoms being seen as appropriate attire along with hats and hoodies being permitted in the classroom.
“When I first came on the school board (nine years ago), I was on the policy committee and I dared to mention, ‘Hey, do we ever deal with the dress code?’ I was told basically to shut up and never mention it again, and now I know,” Joe Lentini, chair of the board and a member of the policy committee with colleagues Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw said on Feb. 28.
The policy committee had met and worked with members of the Kennett High Student Council to try to bring more “equity and body positivity” to the dress code.
The current dress code has been in place since June of 2016. Key issues surrounding that policy were whether yoga pants should be permitted in school. They were ultimately allowed.
The full board got its first look at the newly crafted policy (see related) just minutes before the Feb. 28 meeting, after tabling it Feb. 14 because board members felt it needed a clearer definition for administrators to enforce the code rather than going with the word “appropriate” and forcing officials to decide what is and isn’t appropriate.
“I just feel that we should have 24 hours to read anything, especially something that you know, has a great effect,” board member Michelle Capozzoli said kicking off a 25-minute discussion. “So it says bottom pants, shorts, skirts dresses, fully covered. So does this mean pajama pants are permitted?”
Whitelaw said they are permitted in the draft.
“I’m not sure that I’m comfortable with that,” replied Capozzoli. “I don’t think that that is acceptable to be worn in school.”
“I’ll bring up my issue, and it’s with hats,” said Mosca. “I do not think that they should be worn in the building but that’s my old-fashioned feeling on things.”
In the latest draft, “hats and/or hoods may be worn in the halls and classrooms at the teacher’s discretion, but are not allowed to be worn in the auditorium.”
“I appreciate the work that the students did,” said Capozzoli. “We want an environment that is friendly, and all-encompassing for our students. But we also have to think about what it means for our staff, administrators and teachers, and having to enforce this. I’d like to hear (KHS Principal) Kevin (Carpenter)’s perspective since that’s most likely going to be your wheelhouse in trying to enforce this dress code.”
“I think this policy now defines ‘appropriate’,” Carpenter said. “It’s clear what the definition is and I think it’s now a matter of agreeing or coming to an agreement on do we think this is what we want to represent us? I think this one I can enforce.”
He added, “If there are things like pajama pants that the greater community feels are an issue, I think that needs to be addressed.”
Carpenter said there was considerable discussion about permitting hoods to be worn in school.
“We had discussions about the covering of the face versus not fully covering the face, of course, then we also brought up the fact that kids have been wearing masks for multiple years,” he said. “Again, I think this is one that we can enforce. I think it’s clear. I know what covers the bottom and covers the back and the belly, it’s clear.”
Capozzoli questioned why hoods and hats were not permitted in the auditorium.
“I don’t get it,” she said. “If you’re using the argument you’re allowing kids to wear hoods because it helps with their anxiety or whatever, then why are you taking that away from them in the auditorium? I understand why you think (hood-wearing) should be in there, but also think it should be all or nothing. I don’t think (hats and hoods) should be worn in a classroom. If you want to have it in the halls and auditorium, that’s fine, but in a classroom, there’s certain respect I think that should be occurring.”
Whitelaw wanted to see a definition for pajama pants.
“Are sweatpants considered pajama pants?” she asked. “How do we enforce that specifically? And, also, I guess I’m a little lost on how a hat affects someone’s education.”
“I don’t consider pajama pants to be sweatpants,” Capozzoli answered.
“When I went to school, you weren’t allowed to wear blue jeans, and now you are,” said Lentini, adding, “I feel very awkward beginning to impose my feelings about what I think is right and wrong on an article of clothing like a hat. Why does it have to do with respect? I mean, I don’t like it, but who am I to say that you putting a hat on means anything?”
“So to that argument, why can’t we have tube tops?” Mosca asked. “You made an argument why hats are OK.”
“I will refer back to the young man who was here at our last meeting, who said teenage boys aren’t affected by what teenage girls wear, and I wholeheartedly disagree with him,” Lentini said. “I think something like a tube top or a man wearing a half-shirt ... would disrupt a lot of education. By wearing a hat you’re not causing people to look at you and think anything other than you’ve got a hat on.”
He added: “I think some clothing can sexualize things and I think that’s very much the marketing world, which is trying to make things that people wear so they’re noticeable and they’ll sell more. That’s all they care about is how much can we sell. So that’s why some clothing I think, isn’t necessarily acceptable, because it is distracting to some people while a hat is just simply a hat.”
Capozzoli made a motion to table the policy. The board agreed unanimously.
