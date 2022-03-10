CONWAY — The Conway School Board’s policy committee brought forward this revised draft of the student dress code to the Feb. 28 meeting. The board is expected to revisit the policy on Monday (6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at Kennett Middle School).
The newly drafted policy is as follows:
Mission statement — “Schools are responsible for ensuring that student attire, hairstyle, jewelry and personal items do not interfere with the education, health or safety of any student and do not contribute to a hostile or intimidating environment for any student.”
Beliefs
• Students should be able to dress and style their hair for school in a manner that expresses their individuality without fear of unnecessary discipline or body shaming.
• Students should be treated equally and the dress code will not reinforce or increase the marginalization of any group or be more strictly enforced against individuals because of racial identity, ethnicity, gender identity, gender expression, gender nonconformity, sexual orientation, cultural or religious identity, household income, body size type or body maturity.
• Students should not face unnecessary barriers to school attendance because of the dress code.
• Students should be able to dress comfortably within their school environment.
• All students are expected to be neat and clean.
All students should be dressed in attire appropriate to the classroom (i.e. Career Tech Center).
Students must wear
• Top (shirt, blouse, sweater, sweatshirt, tank, etc.) A top is an item of clothing beyond an undergarment. All tops must be held up by some type of supportive strap or sleeve and must cover the stomach and back.
• Bottom (pants, shorts, skirt, dress,etc.) All bottoms must fully cover the buttocks.
• Footwear (must have a sole).
Hats and/or hoods may be worn in the halls and in classrooms at the teacher’s discretion, but are not allowed to be worn in the auditorium.
Students may not wear clothing, jewelry or personal items that:
• Include pornographic images, contain threats, swears or that promote illegal or violent conduct such as the unlawful use of weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco or drug paraphernalia.
• Demonstrate hate group association/affiliation and/or use hate speech targeting groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious affiliation or other protected groups.
• Intentionally show private parts (nipples, genitals, buttocks).
• Does not cover private parts in opaque (notable to be seen-through) material so that undergarments are not visible; visible straps and waistbands are accepted.
• Covers the student’s face to the extent that the student is not identifiable (except clothing/head gear worn for a religious or medical purposes).
• Could pose a safety hazard including, but not limited to chains, spiked clothing and accessories.
Additionally:
• Sunglasses can not be worn in any building unless it is attire required as part of a specific program or curriculum or they are medically necessary.
• Gang-related apparel, including insignias, bandanas, colors, mottos or symbols is considered inappropriate for school attire and is prohibited. School administrators have the authority to prohibit any other messages that they determine to be disruptive to the school's learning environment.
Athletic section
• All sports uniforms are approved by the administration.
• All practice clothing must follow the written dress code.
