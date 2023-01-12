Conway Selectmen 11023 Polly

Long time 5¢ and 10¢ Store Sales Associate, Polly Howe Clap, of Intervale, is seen at the Conway selectmen's meeting Tuesday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday heard from an employee of the North Conway 5¢ and 10¢ Store with several health challenges who says the proposed paid parking program will be difficult for her and other out-of-town employees to manage and pay for.   

Selectmen voted to put $242,000 in a proposed $14.3 million operating budget to fund a new paid parking program in North Conway. Residents will vote on the budget at the deliberative session in March and at the polls in April.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.