CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday heard from an employee of the North Conway 5¢ and 10¢ Store with several health challenges who says the proposed paid parking program will be difficult for her and other out-of-town employees to manage and pay for.
Selectmen voted to put $242,000 in a proposed $14.3 million operating budget to fund a new paid parking program in North Conway. Residents will vote on the budget at the deliberative session in March and at the polls in April.
Paid parking would be operated in North Conway Village, cost $2 per hour and run during business hours seven days a week year-round. Residents would pay $5 to get a pass to park anywhere in the village. Employees who live out of town will have to park in certain lots if their employers spend $20 per employee vehicle. The details where employees will park are being worked out.
Longtime 5¢ and 10¢ store sales associate, Polly Howe Clapp, of Intervale, approached selectmen during the public comment period with the concern that the paid parking program will force her and others with mobility challenges to walk considerable distances in the dark and in the snow to the assigned parking spaces. What’s more, she told selectmen and Public Works director Andrew Smith, young women face the threat of being approached by strange men along their path.
“It seems to me that the selectmen ... or Mr. Smith, that every employee who doesn’t qualify for the $5 parking sticker because we are not residents of Conway had been lumped into one category of 25 to 30-year-olds in perfect health and fit enough to run a marathon,” sad Howe Clapp. “Well, here’s the reality check. I am 72. I have COPD which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, making breathing difficult. I have sciatica on both sides of my body making a lot of walking painful and I have one bad knee.”
What’s more, Howe Clapp said, she has a coworker with COPD and is friends with another village worker with a prosthetic leg. Howe Clapp said she doesn’t use handicapped parking because she believes other people need it more than she does.
If she can’t find a space in the employee section she will have to pay $14 per day to park that could equate to losing $70 per week and $280 per month. Howe Clapp said she could afford $5 per year.
“That’s a big chunk out of my budget and I’m sure a lot of other people’s,” said Howe Clapp. “I think this whole fiasco is so wrong in so many ways.”
Asked by selectman John Colbath where she parks now, she replied that she tries to park on Kearsarge Street and if not she parks at the former Movie Gallery.
Smith said the town is looking at having employees park at Depot Street, which the town owns. The town is also negotiating for use of the HEB lot.
Colbath also recalled at a budget committee meeting last week, Rob Peterson, general manager at Horsefeathers and Deacon Street, said that employees park scattered around the village. Colbath added employees also park in private lots like the one behind Zeb’s General Store.
Howe Clapp said businesses on the west end of the village don’t have enough parking. She knows many that park on Kearsage Street or Movie Gallery.
Smith said the town can’t charge for parking in privately owned lots.
“Of course, the big discussion is, when you charge for parking will it drive additional people in there,” said Smith. “I think that is relatively easy to regulate as far as signage.”
He said the owners of the private lots can post their lots for local employees only. Smith said most employees already have a private place to park and he’s trying to get a handle of how many out-of-town employees work in North Conway. Smith said he hasn’t gotten much response from the business community. He said perhaps workers like Howe Clap could get get a special pass.
Asked by Colbath if she could carpool, Howe Clapp said no. Some of the other employees live in Madison, some in Conway and her boss in Bartlett.
Howe Clapp and the selectmen also discussed bathrooms. Howe Clapp said people often come in to 5¢ and 10¢ store asking for a bathroom.
In the spring, residents by a one-vote margin gave selectmen $399,000 to build public bathrooms in North Conway.
Selectmen opened Whitaker Meeting House and staffed it in the summer and fall to see how much of a draw bathrooms would be. Whitaker bathrooms were used 3,016 times between July 20 and Columbus Day when they closed.
A committee led by selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter was formed in the fall to study the issue. The committee recommended to selectmen in October to bifurcate the Whitaker Meeting House bathrooms from the rest of the building.
Selectmen took no action to use the money and it has since lapsed back into the general fund.
Seavey said the committee asked the businesses for land or land or support with the bathroom project and got nothing.
“We’ve worked very hard to find something that was amenable,” said Seavey adding Whitaker Woods was the only alternative. “We worked to do the very best we could given the situation with no support from North Conway Village to get some bathrooms up there.”
Porter added, “we exhausted all avenues to present something to the people.”
Colbath said the Berry Companies has discussed opening some bathrooms if it can get some help from the business community. He added the business community has also paid until now to have bathrooms open behind the New England Ski Museum and he believes the businesses were going to stop funding it.
On Wednesday, MWV Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz said the chamber will look into how much money the businesses have to fund bathrooms and also she would like to find an alternative to having the ski museum staff maintain the bathroom because it was an imposition on them.
Colbath thanked Howe Clapp for coming in to speak to selectmen.
“People need to be heard and we’re listening,” said Colbath.
Cruz said anyone willing to help with the bathroom issue can contact her at michelle@visitmwv.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.