CONWAY — Selectmen don't have paid parking on their agenda today because their public works director is out sick.
Selectmen and Town Manager John Eastman recently had Public Works Director Andrew Smith draft a paid parking system
Two weeks ago, selectmen voted 3-2 to add $242,000 to the 2023 proposed operating budget to install paid parking. Selectmen's chair David Weathers and Selectman Steve Porter voted in the minority because they felt the funding should be in a separate warrant article. Selectmen Carl Thibodeau, Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath voted for it.
Last week, selectmen decided, if the plan goes through the town would charge everyone but residents $2 per hour to park in North Conway seven days a week during the day. Residents could park for free with the purchase of a $5 pass. The parking program would be run largely via a phone app, but there would also be kiosks.
Selectmen last week tabled a discussion on parking for North Conway businesses because they wanted more information from Smith who was out sick.
Under Smith's draft, businesses could purchase $20 passes per employee who would he allowed to park in designated places, for now identified as Depot Street, HEB and Whittaker Woods Lots.
The Sun last week was under the mistaken impression that the selectmen would continue the discussion about employee parking Dec. 20. However, wasn't on the agenda.
Eastman said that he hopes that Smith will be back in action by Tuesday's meeting but even so, Smith probably doesn't have time to come up with answers by the selectmen's meeting.
"I will be talking to Andrew on Monday as it relates to employee parking," said Eastman. "I do not believe he will have enough information by Tuesday."
On Monday, Eastman said Smith is back to work.
North Conway business owners has roundly rejected this plan, calling it a threat to their existence. Town officials claim paid parking could gross over $1 million and say they need to raise new revenues to offset property taxes.
Selectmen are not meeting Dec. 27.
