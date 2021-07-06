BARTLETT — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kearsarge Road and Hurricane Mountain Road last Saturday afternoon caused significant damage to both vehicles but no injuries.
According to Bartlett police officer Noah Tamulonis, at around 2:45 p.m. on July 3, a Nissan Altima with Massachusetts plates and a Ford Fusion from Pennsylvania collided at the intersection.
A man was operating the Fusion with a female passenger, while a group of six people from Boston were in the Altima, but luckily no one was hurt in the crash. However, both cars sustained significant front-end damage and had to be towed off the scene.
Heally Gonzalez, 21, of Boston, the driver of the Nissan, said that she was spending the holiday weekend with her friends at a cabin in Jackson.
According to Gonzalez, she was northbound on Kearsarge Road and waiting at the stop sign when she saw the other driver coming up Hurricane Mountain Road.
Thinking she had enough time, Gonzalez said she entered the intersection and began to turn left down Hurricane Mountain Road, then realized the other driver was going faster than the 35 mph speed limit.
The Ford collided with her vehicle in the middle of Hurricane Mountain Road.
“I assumed that was enough time to turn because he was all the way down there (by the speed limit sign),” Gonzalez said. “If he was going 35 miles per hour, he wouldn’t have done that much damage to my car.”
“I’m just glad everyone’s OK,” she said. “That’s what matters.”
Also on the scene was New Hampshire State Police Trooper Seth Turner as well as Bartlett-Jackson EMT Nancy Clark, along with Clark’s sons Reid and Camden. The Clarks live on Mount Surprise Road not far away from the intersection.
Reid and Camden Clark said they were sitting down to a meal when they heard a loud crash from their house and could tell right away it was a car accident.
Officer Tamulonis didn’t specify whether one driver or other was at fault, saying it was up to the insurance company to decide.
The other driver declined to be identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.