BROWNFIELD, Maine — Bob and Derek Potter’s schedule to hay their field changed Saturday when a single-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on it.
Rick and Tracy Brennan of Boulder, Colo., had been in route from the Chatham Municipal Airport in Chatham, Mass., on the southeastern tip of Cape Cod, when their plane ran out of gas heading for the Eastern Slope Regional Airport. Rick, the pilot, is a retired Air Force pilot who flew F-111 fighters.
After making a safe landing, the Brennans Sunday took off in their VG-6A, but only after the Potters hayed the field and making a 1,000-foot makeshift runway.
“This story has a happy ending, not all of them end this way,” said David Cullinan, airport manager of the Eastern Slope Regional Airport, said Tuesday by phone. Cullinan and a fellow pilot responded to a mayday request from air traffic control in Portland on Saturday morning after a report of a plane going down. “We all like these kind of endings. They were very lucky.”
“We look at this way, we have some new friends,” said Bob and Lauren Potter by phone on Tuesday.
“His fuel gauge was just under a quarter of a tank, and he thought he was in great shape,” Bob Potter explained. “(Brennan) said he normally never goes below half a tank of fuel, but he had just put in new gages. He thought they read properly but apparently that wasn’t the case.”
“(Brennan) said his gas gage still read that he had 10 gallons of fuel,” Culling said.
Reached by phone, Rick Brennan said he couldn’t talk about the flight at this time.
While the Brennans were still in the air, Cullinan was made aware there was a plane in distress.
“I got a call from Liz McDermott, who lives in Brownfield, and is a student pilot,” he said. “She said she just saw a plane go by without an engine running. Coming from her, I knew there was an issue.”
Minutes later, Cullinan received a phone call from air traffic control in Portland alerting him to a mayday call.
“We were told it was 3 miles south of the airport,” Cullinan said. “Just then, Fryeburg Police pulled in and asked if we could go up and take a look.”
Cullinan boarded Mike Maciak’s plane, and they took an extra radio with them in case they could detect a 1215 locator beacon where the plane had gone down.
“We searched for about 45 minutes and couldn’t find it but police said it was located,” Cullinan said. “We needed to extend our search just a little further out.”
He added: “Mike was a trooper. He had just landed and was willing to go back up again.”
Potter said Brennan flew past Derek Potter’s house in Brownfield, about 7 miles from the airport.
“He was going north on instinct with no power, it was as if he was flying a glider,” Potter said.
Potter credits Brennan with making a key decision to do “a 180-degree” turn and aim for the field, which is about seven acres in size and 1,000 feet at its greatest width, to land in.
“He did a remarkable job because he had to miss a flagpole and a great big rock,” Potter said. “If he had to put it down, he was very smart in where he put it. Ironically, we had cut two other fields (for hay) and had planned on bailing them on Sunday.”
“He was really lucky to put down where he did,” Cullinan said. “As soon as the engine quit, he needed to land. Fortunately, there was a downwind field that was perfect.”
According to Cullinan, an RV-6A is a two-seat, single-engine, low-wing aircraft. He said the plane suffered minor damage to the fiberglass nose.
Potter said he knew immediately that Brennan was a more than capable pilot.
“It didn’t take five minutes to tell this guy was a square shooter,” he said. “He just had some bad luck. As soon as he landed, he opened the cockpit and asked where am I and then reported it to the FAA, letting them know what happened.”
He added: “He asked the FAA what he should do and asked, ‘Can I fly out?” (The FAA) official, said you’re the first person to ask us that question. Usually planes that go down are either damaged or the circumstances aren’t right for them to take off.”
“Most of the landings don’t have this good of a result,” added Cullinan.
Derek and Bob Potter, who live on County Road, after talking to Brennan, agreed there was probably enough area to takeoff but the field needed to be hayed. The grass was between two and three feet in length, but the Potters hayed the field and created a makeshift runway by 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“It was like a golf course when we were done,” Potter said, smiling.
After getting five gallons of fuel from the airport, the Brennans could have taken off that afternoon, but with it being 95-degrees with high humidity, the FAA recommended waiting until the next morning when it would be much cooler.
“That night, (Brennan) went home and did the math,” said Potter. “He knew how many feet it would take to get the plane airborne.”
At about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Brennan hoped into his plane. He had marked out a stretch of 235 feet from the plane where he placed a small American flag. Also on hand for the takeoff were the Oxford County Sherif’s Department, Fryeburg Rescue and the Brownfield and Denmark fire departments, just in case anything went array.
“He said if he wasn’t airborne by then he would abort the mission,” Potter said. “When he took off his wheels were in the air long before the flag. He said he needed to be going 65 miles per hour at takeoff. It was a picture-perfect takeoff. It couldn’t have gone any better.”
“You always want to have a good outcome, it couldn’t have gone any better this time,” said Cullinan.
You can see a video of the take off at tinyurl.com/y3lzwsuc.
The Brennans were incredibly appreciative of all the Potters did.
“They wanted to pay us but we wouldn’t let them,” Potter said. “We were just happy we were home when it happened and that we were able to help. As I said, we’ve got some new friends.”
The Brennans stopped by (by vehicle not plane) on Monday night and visited with the Potters for a few hours.
“They’re super nice people,” Potter said. “We had a nice night with them. We definitely have new friends.”
