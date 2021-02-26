OSSIPEE — Incumbent Martha Eldridge is facing a challenge from conservation committe chair Marie McConarty for her selectman’s seat.
The town election will be held March 9 at Town Hall from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The selectmen and Town Clerk Kellie Skehan have organized a “Meet the Candidates Night” for Monday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Ossipee Town Hall. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance. Both Eldridge and McConarty say they plan to attend.
Eldridge, 72, is finishing her first term on the board. Accomplishments she mentioned to the Sun are helping to secure $1 million in state and federal grants to implement the final phase of putting the Whittier Covered Bridge back into service; improving the accounting process and fund balance policy; revamping the water/sewer department; improving IT security; and creating a “Payment in Lieu of Taxes” program for solar projects, which she said will encourage “clean energy” while also bringing the town revenue.
“I’m getting my speech ready for candidates night and I have a page and half of accomplishments, things that we’ve done over the years here that that I’m very pleased about, and some things that I would like to see completed this term if I get re-elected,” said Eldridge.
One thing she wants to get done is getting the covered bridge into service, which hasn’t been open since 2008. The town-owned bridge sits off Nudd Road, which is off Route 25.
When it was in service, it spanned the Bearcamp River. If put back, it would connect Nudd Road and Covered Bridge Road, off Route 16.
“We were supposed to open bids on Monday, and we didn’t get anything,” said Eldridge, adding that the project is going out to bid again. “We’re really hoping to get some bids. We wanted to start in the spring.”
Asked about the wearing of face masks, she said selectmen’s policy mirrors Gov. Chris Sununu’s policy in that people must wear masks if they can’t maintain 6 feet of distance.
Like the rest of the board, she came down with COVID-19. Her fellow selectman Jonathan Smith refuses to wear a mask, and she admitted there were a few meetings where she didn’t wear a mask.
“I’m not too happy with doubling up, wearing two masks, but I do agree with at least one,” she said.
As for her party affiliation, Eldridge says she is listed as a Democrat but “is having a lot of doubts” about her affiliation right now.
Eldridge has worked the town for 29 years. She started as a receptionist and worked her way up to town administrator in 1999 before retiring in 2014. She is married to Dennis Eldridge, has three children, six grandchildren (two of which are deceased) and eight great-grandchildren.
Eldridge is also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Rodney A. White Sr. VFW Post No. 8270 in West Ossipee and has served on the Ossipee Main Street Program in the past.
McConarty, 52, has been a resident for 29 years, though she has been coming to Ossipee all her life since her parents had a camp on the lake.
McConarty, who chairs the conservation commission, said she has wanted to serve as selectmen for years but now has the opportunity to do it after the retirement in October of her husband, Steve, who was the town’s building/zoning officer for the prior six years. “It’s just something that I’ve been interested in doing,” said McConarty. “Just to give to the community to the town.”
In addition to the conservation commission, she has also served on the town’s budget committee as the Center Ossipee Fire Precinct’s representative.
McConarty describes herself as being “open-minded” and willing to listen to what people have to say. “I don’t think my way necessarily has to be always the right way,” said McConarty. “I’m open to people’s input.”
McConarty has worked for the Center Ossipee Post Office as a letter carrier for 23 years. Before that, she worked for several years for Ossipee Concerned Citizens.
“I think a lot of the town knows who I am, where I’ve been delivering the mail for the past 23 years, they seem to know my face,” said McConarty. “Anybody who knows who I am, knows what I stand for.”
She has two children, Paul Anderson Jr., 28, and a daughter, Rebecca McConarty, 18, who is graduating from high school this year.
McConarty said she was a Democrat when growing up in Massachusetts and has been a Republican in the past as well. Now, she votes for whoever she thinks will do the best job.
Face masks have been a hot topic in town, and selectmen have gone back and forth on whether to mandate the wearing of masks inside town hall. At present, masks are not required as long as a social distance of 6 feet can be maintained, which is consistent with Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask order.
“I stand behind the governor’s order,” said McConarty.
