OSSIPEE — Police say they caught a local man with a stolen ATV and heroin as a result of a "sting operation."
On Facebook Tuesday, Ossipee Police Chief Anthony Castaldo announced the Monday arrest of Benjamin Duquette, 33, of Ossipee. Duquette was arrested on felony charges of receiving stolen property and possession of narcotic drugs.
The day before the arrest, police had responded to a call on Water Village Road for the report of a stolen ATV (a Polaris Sportsman 500), according to a court affidavit that Castaldo wrote.
"The Ossipee Police Department had been investigating a burglary," said Castaldo. "As a result of an investigation a 'sting' operation was set up where Duquette was attempting to trade an item that was stolen during the burglary."
The ATV owner told police that his friend was trying to sell a Jeep on Facebook and that the friend had said Duquette had offered to trade the Polaris for the Jeep. The friend arranged to meet Duquette at Duquette's Hodge Lane home and texted police that the VIN matched the VIN of the missing ATV.
An officer arrived at the home and arrested Duquette.
"During the search of Duquette's person ... Officer (Will) French discovered a bag of tan-powdered substance that Duquette told him was heroin," said Castaldo, adding Duquette confirmed the substance was heroin a second time.
Duquette pleaded not guilty to the stolen property and narcotic drug charges in Carroll County Superior Court on Tuesday, and he was released on $50 bail.
