JACKSON — Jackson’s newest police officer Marty Bourque should be able to handle just about anything given what he has been through in the past two months.
In March, Bourque, 24, and 60 other members of the 181st class at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Police Academy saw their 16-week program dramatically altered with five weeks to go due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forced to study remotely from home in Londonderry, Bourque learned two days after he arrived home that his father, Marty Sr., was exhibiting signs of the coronavirus.
It ultimately led to his dad spending 10 days in the hospital.
Days later, his mom, Alda, also began exhibiting signs of the virus.
Throw in the fact Bourque’s parents had just begun to renovate their kitchen, leaving just a microwave in the living room to prepare meals with.
Forty-two days of self-quarantine later, Bourque and his parents are all healthy and happy, and he completed the Academy and started full-time for Jackson PD on May 5.
Bourque, who has wanted to be a police officer for as long as he can remember — he even had a birthday party at the Londonderry Police Station when he was 6 — is a true testament to perseverance both physically and mentally.
“I don’t get every decision right but I certainly made the right one to hire Marty (in September),” Chief Chris Perley said by phone on Thursday. “He comes with a great foundation and desire to be a police officer, which made it easy for me to identify him as a likely candidate for a career in police work.”
He added: “Marty’s story is pretty amazing. What he’s been through in the last couple of months is really a microcosm of daily police work. You have to be ready to overcome adversity, be prepared for the unexpected and have things piling up, but you get up every day and take it on.
Perley said Bourque is goal-oriented and achieved a personal goal of graduating and taking care of his family during a pandemic.
“He accomplished his mission. We couldn’t be prouder here in Jackson. Attending the police academy is an enormous commitment under the best of times. It’s a testament to him as a person and his family — that good network — got him through this. He’s a blueprint for law enforcement success.”
Bourque said he knew as a child “that law enforcement was his calling.”
“I have photos of me in kindergarten as a police officer,” Bourque joked.
Bourque graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a double major in justice studies and history. He went on to intern for the United States Marshals Service and saw a Facebook post last August that Jackson PD was looking to hire an officer — so he applied.
Following 16 weeks of field training with Jackson PD, he headed to Concord to the Police Academy, which was scheduled to run Jan. 6 to April 24. The Academy typically runs from Monday at 6 a.m. to Friday at 2 p.m. The cadets can leave the campus on the weekend.
“I was looking forward to going,” said Bourque. “I expected it to be tough.”
The coronavirus was just starting to appear on the radar in the country when the Academy began classes, but on March 16, 11 weeks in, things changed.
“We started the day being told to prepare to go on as usual and to let the staff know if anyone was not feeling well,” Bourque said. “By the end of the day, we were told to pack your stuff and go home.
The class completed the rest of its academy training remotely.
Bourque’s parents were happy to have him home, but on March 18, his dad, who works for Lindt & Sprungli USA (Lindt Chocolates) in Stratham, “started showing symptoms,” of the virus.
“He had a cough, a high fever,” Bourque said, adding, “he wasn’t really tired but was short of breath.”
Marty Sr. went to Elliot Hospital in Manchester to be tested and was told to self-isolate until the results returned.
“I called 211 to see whether I could get tested to take away the unknown if the academy was going to reopen,” Bourque said, but was told to presume he was positive and to quarantine for 14 days.
Marty Sr. learned six days later that he had tested positive, but his condition was not improving. He was admitted to Elliot on March 24, where he went on to spend 10 days being treated for COVID-19. The family was able to communicate with him once a day by cellphone.
“In between that time, my mother (who is a nurse in endoscopy at Boston Medical Center) started to show symptoms,” Bourque, who on March 23 resumed his studies for the Academy online, said. “She was fatigued and had a low-grade fever.”
On March 26, Boston Medical notified Alda that she had tested positive for the virus. “My mom was only sick for about five days,” Bourque recalled.
Bourque and an older sister Erica, who is teaching pre-kindergarten remotely for the YMCA, never showed any symptoms of the virus. They quarantined themselves to the house.
Bourque only went outside to do his physical training for the Academy and never had direct contact with anyone else for 42 days. Relatives and neighbors shopped and delivered food and other essentials to the family.
“To me, it was important to focus each day on what I needed to get done, one day at a time,” said Bourque. “I really didn’t think too much about. Looking back, the police academy probably helped me, having that distraction and keeping me focused. It may have given me a little sanity.”
Bourque’s last day of the Academy remotely was April 22. He officially graduated although a graduation ceremony has not been held, he did receive his certificate.
“To me, Marty’s story typifies why we get into this line of works and why we persevere,” Perley said. “With this being National Police Week (today is National Law Enforcement Memorial Day), I thought it was the perfect story to share, and I’m glad Marty and his family were willing to share it. It’s a story with a happy ending.”
Bourque brings the department to full strength. He fills the vacancy created by George Walker, who accepted a position with Fryeburg.
