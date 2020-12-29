CONWAY — The Mount Washington Observatory of North Conway and the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center of Concord are combining forces to increase access to meteorological and atmospheric sciences for New Hampshire families and visitors to the Granite State.
With the closing of the Observatory’s Weather Discovery Center in North Conway this fall, the Observatory’s exhibits will move in January 2021 to their new home at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, officials announced.
“The Mount Washington Observatory is an eminent science organization with which we are proud to be associated,” stated Jeanne Gerulskis, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s executive director. “We are glad that these very cool weather exhibits will have a new home, where hundreds of thousands of children and lifelong learners will be able to dive into the science of weather and understand more about the role the Mount Washington Observatory plays in our understanding of climate, weather and arctic systems. As both organizations are N.H. Space Grant Affiliate Institutions, we have worked together in the past, but this expanded partnership will take us to a whole new level.”
Donna Dunn, Interim director of the Mount Washington Observatory, noted, “We are delighted to work with McAuliffe-Shepard to expand the reach of the Observatory, and to provide access to interactive weather exhibits to new audiences.”
While a few exhibits will move to the Observatory’s “Extreme Mount Washington” summit museum on top of the mountain on the lower level of the state-owned Sherman Adams Building at the Mount Washington State Park, 80 percent of the exhibits will be relocated to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center — including the “Shaky Shack,” the replica of the 1930s-era Observatory staff’s mountain-top cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed on earth of 231 mph was recorded on April 12, 1934.
In order to incorporate the Obs’ exhibits into the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, and to complete a major upgrade of its planetarium system, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will close from Jan. 1-Feb. 12, 2021, officials said.
The Obs board of directors made the decision to close the Weather Discovery Center this past October. In a press release, the board said it had taken significant steps in recent months to evaluate and refocus its core work and program offerings with an emphasis on its mission of performing weather observation and climate research.
The center has been at its current location since June 2004.
The new partnership will include continual updating views in the Discovery Center of the weather atop Mount Washington, as well as joint programming building on the two organization’s December 2020 virtual talks, in which the Mount Washington Observatory’s Director of Science and Education, Brian Fitzgerald, gave a talk for the Discovery Center on the science of Nor’easters, followed by a talk for the Observatory by the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s Director of Education Mirka Zapletal on space weather.
The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center features 21st century interactive exhibits on aviation, astronomy, earth and space sciences, an all-digital, full-dome planetarium and a wide variety of science, technology, and engineering and mathematics programs.
Gerulski said the center features engaging, robust educational programs that are geared toward families, teens, seniors, students, community groups and lifelong learners. For more information, go to starhop.com.
