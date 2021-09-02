OSSIPEE — Although a positive COVID case closed Mountain View Community nursing home to visitors last week, it may be reopened Sept. 10 if test results are negative, officials for the county home said Thursday.
Last Friday a Facebook post said a staff member tested positive and the home was closed to visitors and residents had to stay in their units.
But Thursday an email said “rapid testing” of all residents had been completed Wednesday and all were negative. PCR tests of all the staff were done Thursday with samples being sent to the lab. Another round of testing will be done next Tuesday.
“If results of this week’s tests and next week’s test are negative, then we will be able to reopen to visitors,” said the post. “This could happen as early as Friday, Sept. 10.”
Meanwhile, county officials are bracing for a staffing shortage at the nursing home due to a federal vaccine mandate. The White House announced Aug. 18 that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will soon be requiring health facilities to have their workers be fully vaccinated against COVID in order to retain Medicare and Medicaid funding.
On Thursday, TIME magazine published a piece, “Nursing Home COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Protect The Most Vulnerable, But Pose a Hidden Threat to Residents.”
It interviewed staff at Genesis HealthCare’s Wolfeboro Bay Center, one of 250 centers that Genesis operates across 23 states. According to TIME, just before the Biden administration announced nursing home staff would have to be vaccinated, Genesis instituted a vaccine mandate of its own and some staff were quitting.
“Among those leaving is Ashley Lanctot, a 25-year-old licensed nursing assistant (LNA) at the Genesis-operated Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro, N.H.,” TIME reported.
“She and other current and former Wolfeboro Bay employees told TIME that the facility has been frequently understaffed, making it impossible to give residents adequate care.”
A Genesis spokesperson told TIME Genesis is doing what it must to keep residents safe and admissions had been stopped in Wolfeboro. No residents or staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the spokesperson said.
TIME reports: “Nine months into the U.S. inoculation campaign, about 39 percent of U.S. nursing home staffers remain unvaccinated.”
It’s a situation County Commissioner Mathew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) doesn’t take lightly. Last week, he spoke passionately about how a vaccination mandate would cause a staffing shortage at Mountain View and is an affront to basic liberty.
“Essentially, we would be instituting medical apartheid,” said Plache.
Mountain View Community Administrator Dee Brown said the vaccine mandate might be implemented as soon as soon as October.
The nursing home has about 186 employees, but the facility should have about 195. Brown said 51 of Mountain View’s workers in various departments are unvaccinated. She thinks they could lose up to 40 percent of the non-vaccinated employees.
“This is not going to be something that’s going to be easily handled in our facility or any nursing home facility,” said Brown.
Asked about this looming staff crisis, commissioners had varied responses. Chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) said she’s been absent the past two weeks and thus was out of the loop. “I think we will have a meeting with the nursing home administrator and try to figure that out,” she said.
Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) said commissioners have already met with Brown. She said the issue of the federal vaccine mandate is beyond the commissioners’ control.
“We would suggest people call their legislators ... because they’re the ones who could really make a difference,” said Tessari.
Ossipee resident Dallas Emery, an outspoken critic of mask and vaccine mandates, urged commissioners to address the mandate and upcoming staffing shortage. “As soon as the people start losing their jobs it’s going to be a problem for the nursing home,” said Emery.
The Sun reached out to Carroll County’s federal delegation members for comments about the health-care worker vaccine mandate. U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said: “Nursing homes and health-care facilities must do everything to keep residents, who are among the most at-risk, and staff safe. The mandate is intended to incentivize people to do the right thing so together we can end this pandemic.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) said: “The residents and staff of New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities were hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, and we must do everything we can to put their safety first.
“With one vaccine now fully FDA-approved and others in the pipeline, a vaccine requirement for nursing home staff is appropriate to ensure those at highest risk are not put in greater danger,” Pappas said.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said that health-care facilities have had a long history of requiring various immunizations in order to keep their patients safe and this vaccine requirement is no different. She said she will keep working to address long-standing workforce challenges and get health-care facilities, including nursing homes, the resources that they need.
