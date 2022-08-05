A new convent opening to serve Good Shepherd

Mother Apostle of Joy (left) and Sister Confidence of The Servants of the Lord and the Virgin Matera are arriving this week to set up a new convent for Good Shepherd and Holy Family parishes. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — After a five-year absence, nuns are returning to Berlin.

Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes. The parish will welcome Mother Apostle of Joy and Sister Confidence with a special Mass at St. Anne Church in Berlin on July 16, followed by a meet-and-greet.

