BERLIN — After a five-year absence, nuns are returning to Berlin.
Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes. The parish will welcome Mother Apostle of Joy and Sister Confidence with a special Mass at St. Anne Church in Berlin on July 16, followed by a meet-and-greet.
The two nuns, members of “The Servants of the Lord and the Virgin Matera,” will establish a convent in Berlin in the former convent building on Third Avenue.
“This is a massive accomplishment to open a new convent to welcome a new community. It’s rare that you see these things happening anymore,” said Good Shepherd and Holy Family Pastor Kyle Stanton.
Stanton said Berlin and Gorham have a long history of Catholic nuns, dating back to the late 1800s. The Presentation of Mary, Sisters of Charity, and the Sisters of Mercy all had a presence in the area. Many of the sisters taught in the local parochial school system or worked in the hospital that the nuns opened and operated in Berlin. At the peak, one order alone reported having about 125 sisters in the valley.
The last Catholic school closed in 1989 and in 2017 the last two sisters, members of the Presentation of Mary, retired and the convent was closed. But Stanton was already working on plans to re-establish a parochial school and to attract sisters back to the Androscoggin Valley.
In 2015, Stanton knew the two Presentation of Mary nuns would be retiring and leaving the city soon.
He spoke with Bishop Peter Libasci and received permission to reach out to The Servants of the Lord and the Virgin Matera order.
Stanton said sisters of the order have been coming to the valley every summer for the past 25 years on retreat, spending time hiking and praying. He sent the order a joint letter with the bishop, asking them to consider opening a year-around convent here. Two of their superiors traveled to Berlin to meet with Stanton and the bishop. They talked about opening a convent here, what the nuns would do, what the parish’s mission and hopes were.
“It was a great meeting,” Stanton said.
But the order had other requests for their services and not enough sisters to meet all the requests. Some parishes had been waiting years. The sisters agreed to put Good Shepherd and Holy Family on a waiting list, estimating it would take 10 years to get to the request. In the meantime, the parties agreed to develop a relationship. Members of the parish visited the sisters in Washington, D.C. and attended events like perpetual vows and family days. The sisters continued to come to the parish on summer retreat and Stanton said the some came to help with their winter high school student retreat weekends. The parties exchanged letters and prayed.
In 2019, the parish opened Salve Regina Academy in Gorham, serving students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. Stanton wrote to the sisters that they were opening the academy and had a need for sisters who could teach.
“I kind of made an urgent appeal that if they can consider our mission a priority, we're ready for them, we need them. So, they did,” said Stanton, saying the sisters felt they had enough new growth to staff a new convent and committed to come in July 2020.
But then COVID-19 hit and the Servants of the Lord and the Virgin Matera has its sisters working all over the world. Borders were closed and travel restricted, making it impossible for the order to transfer sisters. Professions of faith and entry of new vocations were put on hold and the opening of the new convent paused. Finally, in January, Stanton got the call that two sisters were ready to come this July.
That day will come this week and Stanton said the hope is to have more sisters in the future.
The two sisters have a teaching background and both will be teaching at Salve Regina Academy. Mother Apostle of Joy will teach fifth and sixth grade while Sister Confidence will teach physical education and work with the prekindergarten students. Mother Apostle will also serve as Mother Superior.
“Just to have them with their joy, with their zeal, with the love they're going to bring, they're going to be a gift to the community,” Stanton said.
The parish has been sprucing up the old convent for the two sisters. Since it was closed as a convent, the parish has used it as guest house. Stanton said they are painting the interior and replacing the old windows.
As the region seeks to recover from the loss of the paper industry, Stanton points out that the parish is investing in itself and in the community.
“We’ve opened a school and now we have a religious community coming in,” he said.
