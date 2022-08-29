Flagger Jeremy Mulkhey, who works for Project Flagging of Hooksett and was contracted by construction company working on the new roundabout R.M. Piper Inc. of Plymouth, directs the heavy traffic at Artists Falls Road and White Mountain Highway on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Flagger Jeremy Mulkhey, who works for Project Flagging of Hooksett and was contracted by construction company working on the new roundabout R.M. Piper Inc. of Plymouth, directs the heavy traffic on White Mountain Highway at the intersection with Artist Falls Road in North Conway on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Traffic cones line North-South Road where construction continues on the new roundabout in North Conway, seen Aug. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The North-South Road was closed for most of the day Monday to allow for roundabout construction on both sides of the road. As a result, traffic was tied up on Route 16, the only other direct artery to North Conway from the south.
According to police, the road will also be closed for part of the day Wednesday and Thursday, which is the first day of the 2022-23 school year for SAU-9.
Conway police had posted on their Facebook page: “North-South Road will be closed from the roundabout at Lowe’s to Artist Falls Road the following dates and times this week: Monday (Aug. 29) 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m. to noon and Thursday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Asked about the closure, Conway Town Administrative Assistant Jackie White said Town Engineer Paul Degliangeli told her the road would be closed only on Monday and one day next week.
SAU 9 Transportation Director Gredel Shaw said she heard it would be closed three days this week but the closure would have minimal impact on getting students to and from school. She added that she asks parents to be understanding that buses could be a few minutes late.
She said it takes a few weeks to get everything ironed out in the first few weeks of school anyway.
“If we can survive the Main Street Project in Conway, this is easy,” she said.
Shaw said the information she received from R.M. Piper of Plymouth, the construction company doing the roundabout work, was that North-South would be closed all day Monday, then Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. until noon and Thursday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
In 2018, the Conway Planning Board unanimously gave conditional site-plan approval to Settlers Green for a 69,845-square-foot Market Basket store between Barnes Road and Common Court in North Conway. The new site is just south of Home Depot, east of Settlers Green Streetside and north of the North Conway Grand Hotel.
The roundabout under construction will provide access to the Market Basket from the east.
