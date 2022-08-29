CONWAY — The North-South Road was closed for most of the day Monday to allow for roundabout construction on both sides of the road. As a result, traffic was tied up on Route 16, the only other direct artery to North Conway from the south.

According to police, the road will also be closed for part of the day Wednesday and Thursday, which is the first day of the 2022-23 school year for SAU-9.

