CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley joined the rest of the nation in an extended heat wave that saw temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s on Sunday and Monday, and records shattered Monday.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron of West Side Road in North Conway reported that North Conway’s high temperature on Sunday was 95 degrees.
And as of 5 p.m. Monday, he said the temperature hit 96 at 2 p.m. before dropping back to 95 at 4 p.m.
“That reading of 96 today (Monday) was a daily record by one degree, beating the old mark for the day of 95 in 2007,” said Bergeron.
As for the forecast, things will continue to be on the warm side before temperatures subside toward the end of the week.
“It will be a high of 91 Tuesday and 90 on Wednesday, with a high of 82 Thursday and 73 Friday,” said Bergeron.
Local water temperatures are also warmer than usual.
“I was wading in the Swift River fishing Sunday night, and the temperature, I believe, was warmer than the Saco,” Bergeron said.
The river levels also are down, he said.
Bergeron said the U.S. Geological Survey’s Saco River gauge at Odell Falls in Center Conway was only 2.25 feet Monday, with a flow of just 157 cubic feet per second, which compares to the historic flow for the date of 500 cubic feet per second.
“So we’re at 31 percent of the historic flow,” said Bergeron.
Temperatures are expected to continue in the low 90s today with high humidity into Wednesday, according to Hunter Tubbs of the U.S. Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Unofficially speaking, Tubbs commented that meteorologists generally consider three days in the 90s as a heat wave. So this stretch does qualifiy into Wednesday, he said.
“We saw Augusta break its temperature for the day Monday at 94 degrees Farenheit, which breaks the old mark of 93 for the day set in 1991,” said Tubbs late Monday afternoon. “And Concord (N.H.) hit 97, which was 3 degrees shy of the old record of 100 set way back in 1901.”
In Fryeburg, Maine, Eastern Slope Regional Airport posted a mark of 97 Monday and 94 on Sunday.
On Saturday, temperatures in Fryeburg reached about 78.
Hunter said the U.S. Weather Service put out a heat advisory Monday that was to expire at 8 p.m. but also is putting out another advisory that spans from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today with a heat index value of up to 100 degrees due to the high humidity.
Officials are urging people to hydrate. Beaches are said to be drawing big crowd.
Tubbs said after the heat wave of the early part of the week, temperatures are expected to drop to the 80s by Thursday.
He explained that the heat wave has been caused by an area of high pressure that is basically centered over the region with some ridging aloft that has brought up very warm temperatures into the Northeast, coupled with a stationary frontal system that is draped across the U.S.-Canada border.
“That’s why we expect some storms tonight, and it will cool off by Thursday and possibly into the weekend,” said Tubbs.
The Mount Washington Observatory summit crew recorded a high of 60.4 degrees Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the country, in the Pacific Northwest, Portland, Ore., hit a record high of 114 degrees Monday. It was the third straight record-setting day in that city.
