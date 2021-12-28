OSSIPEE — A North Conway man has been indicted on child porn distribution charges and a count of soliciting children to engage in sex acts.
The indictments come as he is set to go to trial on another batch of child porn charges from 2018.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei on Tuesday called it "one of the worst child porn cases we have seen in Conway."
A Carroll County grand jury on Dec. 17 indicted Austin Murphy, 21, of North Conway on 23 counts of distribution of child porn. Many images allegedly show children performing sex acts on adults. The indictment says the crimes occurred May 10 and April 5 in North Conway and that Murphy had the intent to sell, transfer or exchange the images.
Murphy also faces a count of solicitation-aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegedly asking a 17-year-old boy to engage in sex with a 12-year-old. He is charged with prohibited uses of computer services for allegedly using Instagram to ask the teen to send a video or image of himself performing a sexual act with the younger child. Murphy also is charged with possession of child porn. These crimes allegedly took place in April.
He has pleaded not guilty. Based on court paperwork it appears he's being held in Carroll County's jail.
The distribution and sexual assault charges are considered "special felonies" punishable by 10-20 years in prison and carrying a $4,000 fine. The possession of child porn and use of a computer indictments both carry punishment of up to 15 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
The indictments were signed by Assistant Carroll County Attorney Matthew Conley.
Murphy has a status conference/bail hearing on these charges set for Jan. 5.
A probable cause statement by Dominic Torch says on May 10, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified Conway Police that the Snap Chat provided a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This lead police to a burner phone number and an IP address that led to Murphy.
Back in October of 2018, Murphy was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography. He was indicted the following month. The investigation started when an electronic service provider called Dropbox tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that four files containing child pornography had been uploaded.
Jury selection in the 2018 docket is scheduled for Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.