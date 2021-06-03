CONWAY — There will be no charges stemming from a two-car collision Wednesday that sent a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the side of a vacant storefront at a shopping plaza known as Pepsy Corner, according to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, who issued a press release Thursday.
On Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Burger King/CVS involving a white pickup truck and a black SUV, said Scott.
An initial, on-scene investigation revealed that a 2004 black Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Francis Donahue, 86, of Conway, had been traveling south on White Mountain Highway and was making a left-hand turn into CVS when it was struck on the driver side of the vehicle in the northbound lane of White Mountain Highway by a white pickup truck being driven by James A. Vose, 56, of Center Ossipee.
Vose was attempting to pull out of the Burger King parking lot to travel south on White Mountain Highway when his vehicle struck the driver’s door of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
“Following the initial impact, it appears the accelerator of the black Jeep was depressed, causing the Jeep to travel across the Burger King parking lot, over a grassy median and into Eastman Road,” said Scott. “The Jeep then continued across Eastman Road, through the parking lot of Pepsy Corner, the plaza located on Eastman Road next to Peking Sunrise, and came to rest after crashing into a vacant storefront at Pepsy Corner.”
North Conway Ambulance transported Donahue to Memorial Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the accident.
Donahue called the Sun Thursday to object to the photo caption in Thursday’s paper, which he said was an inaccurate description of what happened.
“He hit me, that’s the story,” said Donahue during a brief interview.
He said the accident “pushed his stomach to the wheel” and his stomach still hurts from it.
“I tried to put my foot on the brake, and I think I was stunned and I kept hitting the gas rather than the brake,” said Donahue, adding he’s glad there was no oncoming traffic and that he wasn’t traveling with his wife, Jean, at the time.
The accident was originally called in as a hit and run, but Scott said the investigation showed that was not actually the case. “No criminal charges will be filed in this matter,” said Scott.
